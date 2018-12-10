Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Fall on uncertainty around global growth, trade spat

    * Philippines worst performer in the region
    * Singapore shares extend fall to a fifth session
    * Malaysia hits lowest since Jan, 2017

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on
Monday, after worries about a slowdown in global growth along
with trade war concerns between the world's two largest
economies kept investors on the back foot.
    A raft of negative factors cast a shadow on already rattled
markets, including soft trade data from China and comments from
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on imposing tariffs on
more Chinese imports. 
    China reported weaker-than-expected November exports and
imports on Saturday, reflecting slower global and domestic
demand, with exports only rising 5.4 percent from a year
earlier, well short of the 10 percent forecast in a Reuters
poll.
    Market sentiment has been already subdued after the arrest
of the chief financial officer of Chinese technology giant
Huawei Technologies in Canada, on Thursday. The arrest could
throw up another hurdle to the resolution of a trade war between
the United States and China. 
    In Southeast Asia, the Philippines extended losses to
a fourth straight session, falling 1.5 percent to its lowest
since Nov. 23. 
    The index, the worst performer in the region, was dragged
down by declines in industrials with SM Investments Corp
shedding 4.3 percent. 
    Singapore shares fell to their lowest in more than
two weeks, hurt by financials and industrials. 
    Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group Holdings
fell 1.4 percent while conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings
 slipped to a more-than-one-week low. 
    Malaysian shares plunged to their lowest since Jan.
17, 2017, with financials and consumer non-cyclicals accounting
for most of the declines. 
    Shares of Hong Leong Bank dropped to their lowest
in two months, falling 1.5 percent. 
    Elsewhere, consumer discretionary and banking sectors
weighed on Indonesia's benchmark index with Bank Central
Asia Tbk PT hitting a one-week low. 
    The index of country's 45 most liquid stocks ended
0.3 percent lower. 
    Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a public
holiday. 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS   
  Market          Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore       3072.44       3111.12         -1.24
  Manila          7348.21       7461.06         -1.51
  Jakarta         6111.36       6126.356        -0.24
  Kuala Lumpur    1663.31       1680.54         -1.03
  Ho Chi Minh     955.89        958.59          -0.28
                                                
  Change on year                                
  Market          Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore       3072.44       3402.92         -9.71
  Manila          7348.21       8558.42         -14.14
  Jakarta         6111.36       6355.654        -3.84
  Kuala Lumpur    1663.31       1796.81         -7.43
  Ho Chi Minh     955.89        984.24          -2.88
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
