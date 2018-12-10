SE Asia Stocks-Fall on uncertainty around global growth, trade spat

* Philippines worst performer in the region * Singapore shares extend fall to a fifth session * Malaysia hits lowest since Jan, 2017 By Shanima A Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Monday, after worries about a slowdown in global growth along with trade war concerns between the world's two largest economies kept investors on the back foot. A raft of negative factors cast a shadow on already rattled markets, including soft trade data from China and comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro on imposing tariffs on more Chinese imports. China reported weaker-than-expected November exports and imports on Saturday, reflecting slower global and domestic demand, with exports only rising 5.4 percent from a year earlier, well short of the 10 percent forecast in a Reuters poll. Market sentiment has been already subdued after the arrest of the chief financial officer of Chinese technology giant Huawei Technologies in Canada, on Thursday. The arrest could throw up another hurdle to the resolution of a trade war between the United States and China. In Southeast Asia, the Philippines extended losses to a fourth straight session, falling 1.5 percent to its lowest since Nov. 23. The index, the worst performer in the region, was dragged down by declines in industrials with SM Investments Corp shedding 4.3 percent. Singapore shares fell to their lowest in more than two weeks, hurt by financials and industrials. Southeast Asia's largest lender DBS Group Holdings fell 1.4 percent while conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings slipped to a more-than-one-week low. Malaysian shares plunged to their lowest since Jan. 17, 2017, with financials and consumer non-cyclicals accounting for most of the declines. Shares of Hong Leong Bank dropped to their lowest in two months, falling 1.5 percent. Elsewhere, consumer discretionary and banking sectors weighed on Indonesia's benchmark index with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT hitting a one-week low. The index of country's 45 most liquid stocks ended 0.3 percent lower. Financial markets in Thailand were closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3072.44 3111.12 -1.24 Manila 7348.21 7461.06 -1.51 Jakarta 6111.36 6126.356 -0.24 Kuala Lumpur 1663.31 1680.54 -1.03 Ho Chi Minh 955.89 958.59 -0.28 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3072.44 3402.92 -9.71 Manila 7348.21 8558.42 -14.14 Jakarta 6111.36 6355.654 -3.84 Kuala Lumpur 1663.31 1796.81 -7.43 Ho Chi Minh 955.89 984.24 -2.88 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)