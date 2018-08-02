SE Asia Stocks-Fall; Singapore slides as DBS profit disappoints

* Singapore shares drop 1.4 pct * Asian shares slump on renewed worries of Sino-U.S. trade spat By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi Aug 2 (Reuters) - Singapore shares fell sharply on Thursday as quarterly earnings of Southeast Asia's biggest lender, DBS Group Holdings Ltd, fell short of expectations, while other regional markets inched lower amid renewed worries over the U.S.-China trade conflict. Broader Asian shares slumped on Thursday after Washington said on Wednesday President Donald Trump sought to ratchet up pressure on China for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. "Higher tariffs on China has re-ignited possibilities of a trade war and if we look at U.S. Treasuries - it has reached 3 percent once more and that has made a case for emerging markets to weaken," said Manny Cruz, analyst at Asiasec Equities Inc. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note yield rose to its highest in 2-1/2 months on Wednesday, breaking above 3 percent, after the government said it intended to boost borrowing in the bond market in the coming quarter. Singapore shares shed 1.4 percent, set for their third losing session in seven, after DBS Group's second-quarter earnings missed market expectations as the impact of business volume growth was moderated by lower trading income. Singapore's United Overseas Bank will report results on Friday, followed by Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp next week. Philippine shares also dropped, set for their third declining session in nine, as SM Investments Corp and Ayala Corp edged lower. The index gained more than 2 percent in the previous session. Malaysian shares slipped and were headed for their first decline in nine sessions, ahead of the country's trade balance data due on Friday. The trade surplus in Malaysia is expected to widen to 10.1 billion ringgit ($2.48 billion) in June, from 8.1 billion ringgit in May. Telecommunication and consumer goods stocks were the biggest pull on the index, with Sime Darby Plantation and Axiata group BHD dropping more than 1.5 percent each. Indonesian shares held steady as losses in materials stocks outweighed gains in financials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0345 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3286.95 3329.01 -1.26 Bangkok 1716.12 1722.01 -0.34 Manila 7785.78 7838.22 -0.67 Jakarta 6026.492 6033.419 -0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1781.51 1788.31 -0.38 Ho Chi Minh 950.6 952.77 -0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3286.95 3402.92 -3.41 Bangkok 1716.12 1753.71 -2.14 Manila 7785.78 8558.42 -9.03 Jakarta 6026.492 6355.654 -5.18 Kuala Lumpur 1781.51 1796.81 -0.85 Ho Chi Minh 950.6 984.24 -3.42 ($1 = 4.0700 ringgit) (Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)