SE Asia Stocks-Fall tracking Asian shares, Wall Street

By Sandhya Sampath Jan 11 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on Thursday, tracking Asia and Wall Street overnight which snapped a six-day rally on investor concerns that China, the world's biggest holder of U.S. Treasuries, might slow or halt its bond buying. The three major U.S. stock indexes ended lower after a choppy trading session, while benchmark 10-year Treasury yields jumped to a 10-month high. Asia shares ex-Japan were down 0.5 percent as of 0400 GMT. "The weakness on Wall Street could have been a catalyst for a profit-taking from the global rally seen across most regions," said Fio De Jesus, equity research analyst at RCBC Securities in Manila. In Southeast Asia, Philippines fell as much as 1.7 percent on broad-based losses, its worst intra-day decline in almost three months. Index heavyweights PLDT Inc dropped 3.2 percent, while SM Investments Corp fell 2.5 percent. "A lot of the proxy stocks that have big weighting on the index are seeing some profit-taking, although the fundamentals haven't really changed," De Jesus said. Thailand extended losses into a second straight session, dragged down by industrials and materials. Airports of Thailand PCL declined 1.8 percent, while PTT Global Chemical PCL fell 0.8 percent. Malaysia fell as much as 0.5 percent, with utilities and telecom stocks accounting for more than half of the losses on the index. Axiata Group Bhd was down 0.9 percent, while Tenaga Nasional Bhd declined 0.4 percent. Malaysia's industrial production rose 5 percent in November from a year earlier, boosted by gains in all three major sectors, government data showed on Thursday. Singapore's FTSE Straits Times Index edged down, with Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd, the biggest drag on the index, falling 1.3 percent. Hutchison Port Holdings Trust lost 1.2 percent. Indonesia recovered after two sessions of losses, with energy stocks among the biggest gainers. Bayan Resources Tbk PT surged 11.6 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was little changed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change as of 0340 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3516.5 3520.45 -0.11 Bangkok 1793.88 1794.92 -0.06 Manila 8770.24 8920.29 -1.68 Jakarta 6378.5 6371.174 0.11 Kuala Lumpur 1814.98 1822.92 -0.44 Ho Chi Minh 1038.84 1038.11 0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3516.5 3402.92 3.34 Bangkok 1793.88 1753.71 2.29 Manila 8770.24 8,558.42 2.47 Jakarta 6378.5 6,355.65 0.36 Kuala Lumpur 1814.98 1796.81 1.01 Ho Chi Minh 1038.84 984.24 5.55 (Reporting by Sandhya Sampath; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)