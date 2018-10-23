FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 3:19 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Fall tracking broader Asia; global tensions weigh

Rashmi Ashok

4 Min Read

    * Sentiment hit amid tensions in Saudi Arabia, Brexit talks
    * Singapore falls ahead of September inflation data
    * Indonesia's central bank expected to hold rates steady

    By Rashmi Ashok
    Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on
Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets as a lacklustre
performance on Wall Street, rising tensions over Saudi Arabia's
diplomatic isolation and Brexit talks dampened investor
sentiment.
    Nervousness on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. earnings season
and pressure from world leaders on Saudi Arabia to disclose
details on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi weighed
heavily on markets.
    The previous session's rally on China's promise to lend
support to companies and tackle market volatility was cut short,
with the MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan
 shedding 0.4 percent. 
    Singapore stocks slumped 0.9 percent, with
real-estate stocks like City Developments Ltd falling
1.9 percent and CapitaLand Ltd losing 1.6 percent to
drag the index. 
    The city-state's inflation data for September is due later
in the day, and annual all-items inflation in September is
expected to edge up to a 16-month high, a Reuters poll showed.

    September's inflation data comes close on the heels of
Singapore's central bank's move to tighten monetary policy for
the second time this year on the likelihood of steady expansion
of economic growth.
    Indonesian shares traded near flat ahead of Bank
Indonesia's (BI) meeting where policymakers are expected to hold
its key interest rate, according to a Reuters poll.
    Earlier this month, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo indicated a
possible rate hike ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December
meeting, to avoid "drastic" capital outflows. 
    Malaysian stocks continued their decline and were on
track to fall for a fourth consecutive session. Electricity
generator Tenaga Nasional Bhd lost 2.2 percent and
industrial conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd shed 2.1
percent.
    The Philippine index traded lower, with banking
stocks dragging the index. Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company
 fell 1.1 percent and sector heavyweight BDO Unibank Inc
 lost 0.2 percent.
    Among stocks which lost was real-estate conglomerate Ayala
Land Inc which fell 1.5 percent.
    Vietnamese shares fell 0.9 percent with losses across
all sectors, particularly banking and real-estate. Joint Stock
Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam fell more
than 1 percent and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial
Bank fell 3.4 percent.
    Markets in Thailand were closed for a local holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0314 GMT
    
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3051          3078.06         -0.88
  Manila           7217.77       7236.16         -0.25
  Jakarta          5838.075      5840.435        -0.04
  Kuala Lumpur     1711.88       1722.47         -0.61
  Ho Chi Minh      945.36        953.51          -0.85
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore        3051          3402.92         -10.34
  Manila           7217.77       8558.42         -15.66
  Jakarta          5838.075      6355.654        -8.14
  Kuala Lumpur     1711.88       1796.81         -4.73
  Ho Chi Minh      945.36        984.24          -3.95
 
 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
