SE Asia Stocks-Fall tracking broader Asia; global tensions weigh

* Sentiment hit amid tensions in Saudi Arabia, Brexit talks * Singapore falls ahead of September inflation data * Indonesia's central bank expected to hold rates steady By Rashmi Ashok Oct 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets slipped on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian markets as a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, rising tensions over Saudi Arabia's diplomatic isolation and Brexit talks dampened investor sentiment. Nervousness on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. earnings season and pressure from world leaders on Saudi Arabia to disclose details on the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi weighed heavily on markets. The previous session's rally on China's promise to lend support to companies and tackle market volatility was cut short, with the MSCI's broadest index of Asian shares ex-Japan shedding 0.4 percent. Singapore stocks slumped 0.9 percent, with real-estate stocks like City Developments Ltd falling 1.9 percent and CapitaLand Ltd losing 1.6 percent to drag the index. The city-state's inflation data for September is due later in the day, and annual all-items inflation in September is expected to edge up to a 16-month high, a Reuters poll showed. September's inflation data comes close on the heels of Singapore's central bank's move to tighten monetary policy for the second time this year on the likelihood of steady expansion of economic growth. Indonesian shares traded near flat ahead of Bank Indonesia's (BI) meeting where policymakers are expected to hold its key interest rate, according to a Reuters poll. Earlier this month, BI Governor Perry Warjiyo indicated a possible rate hike ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting, to avoid "drastic" capital outflows. Malaysian stocks continued their decline and were on track to fall for a fourth consecutive session. Electricity generator Tenaga Nasional Bhd lost 2.2 percent and industrial conglomerate Sime Darby Bhd shed 2.1 percent. The Philippine index traded lower, with banking stocks dragging the index. Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company fell 1.1 percent and sector heavyweight BDO Unibank Inc lost 0.2 percent. Among stocks which lost was real-estate conglomerate Ayala Land Inc which fell 1.5 percent. Vietnamese shares fell 0.9 percent with losses across all sectors, particularly banking and real-estate. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam fell more than 1 percent and Vietnam Prosperity Joint Stock Commercial Bank fell 3.4 percent. Markets in Thailand were closed for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS at 0314 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3051 3078.06 -0.88 Manila 7217.77 7236.16 -0.25 Jakarta 5838.075 5840.435 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1711.88 1722.47 -0.61 Ho Chi Minh 945.36 953.51 -0.85 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3051 3402.92 -10.34 Manila 7217.77 8558.42 -15.66 Jakarta 5838.075 6355.654 -8.14 Kuala Lumpur 1711.88 1796.81 -4.73 Ho Chi Minh 945.36 984.24 -3.95 (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)