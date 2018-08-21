SE Asia Stocks-Gain after Trump remark on Fed rate policy

* Indonesia hits over 1-week high * Thai shares rise for 4th straight session By Sumeet Gaikwad Aug 21 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets notched up modest gains on Tuesday, with Indonesia hitting a one-week high, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he was "not thrilled" with the Federal Reserve for hiking interest rates. In an interview to Reuters on Monday, Trump expressed his displeasure with the Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for raising interest rates and added that the U.S. central bank should instead do more to help boost the world's largest economy. Asian stocks were trading higher, tracking overnight strength on Wall Street, though gains were capped on caution ahead of the minutes of the Fed meeting expected to be released on Wednesday. Asian shares ex-Japan were up 0.6 percent. The Jakarta index rose for a second straight session led by consumer stocks. Unilever Indonesia and Charoen Pokphand Indonesia, around 2 percent each. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.8 percent. Malaysian shares rose marginally in their third straight session of gains, helped by utilities and financial stocks. Petronas Gas Bhd rose 2.4 percent while lender Malayan Banking added as much as 0.5 percent. Thai shares gained for a fourth straight session, buoyed by energy stocks. Oil and gas producer PTT and Airports of Thailand, up more than 1 percent each, led the gains on the benchmark. However, analysts advise caution as they think the rise in emerging market shares may be short-lived. "I don't think the emerging market problems are going away. It's (today's rise) just short term. The only answer to the (emerging market) currency problem is raising interest rates, which would slow down economic growth," said Mathan Somasundaram, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. Meanwhile, Singapore stocks edged higher as financials gained. Shares of lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp were up 0.52 percent while United Overseas Bank Ltd rose nearly 1 percent. "High frequency data – industrial output, non-oil domestic exports, PMIs (purchasing mangers' index), loan growth, container throughout and retail sales – are unanimously pointing to a weaker second half (for Singapore)," DBS Bank said in a note. Philippine markets was closed for a national holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0437 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3206.82 3204.71 0.07 Bangkok 1703.13 1701.42 0.10 Jakarta 5935.257 5892.192 0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1791.36 1787.58 0.21 Ho Chi Minh 971.73 969.62 0.22 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3206.82 3402.92 -5.76 Bangkok 1703.13 1753.71 -2.88 Jakarta 5935.257 6355.654 -6.61 Kuala Lumpur 1791.36 1796.81 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 971.73 984.24 -1.27 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Vyas Mohan)