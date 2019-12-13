Financials
December 13, 2019 / 4:27 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain as Sino-U.S trade relief lifts risk mood

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * Trump tweets deal with China "very close" 
    * Philippines leads gains, up over 1%
    * Malaysia marks best session in six weeks

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine and Thai indexes led gains
among Southeast Asian markets on Friday as reports emerged that
the United States and China had taken a major step towards
securing a "phase-one" deal to de-escalate their prolonged trade
war. 
    Washington agreed to reduce some existing tariffs on Chinese
goods and delay fresh tariffs that were scheduled to kick off
this weekend, while Beijing agreed to buy $50 billion in U.S.
agricultural goods in 2020, sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters.
    "The terms have been agreed but the legal text has not yet
been finalized. Looking ahead, the market will focus on the
details of the phase-one deal, " said Margaret Yang, analyst at
CMC Markets in a note. 
    The Philippine index jumped more than 1% and posted
its best session in nearly two weeks. 
    Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp climbed
as much as 16.7%, marking its best session in over a decade,
after its unit Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings said it plans to
buy a majority stake in Santos Clinic.
    The index was also underpinned by major gains in Ayala Land
 and SM Investments Corp. 
    An overnight spike in oil prices pushed the energy-heavy
Thai index to its highest in nearly two weeks. The
benchmark is set to snap a fourth straight weekly loss. 
    PTT Exploration and Production Pcl hit its
highest level in a month. 
    Malaysian stocks posted their best session in six
weeks, with heavyweights such as power utility Tenaga Nasional
 and telecoms player Axiata Group lifting the
index. 
    Indonesian shares gained on financials, with PT Bank
Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri
(Persero) Tbk tacking on 1% each. 
    The Singapore bourse advanced on blue-chips, with
Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic
Holdings climbing 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively. 
    Vietnamese shares edged up on financials, while the
index was set to close the week firmer after dropping for four
consecutive weeks.   
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0416 GMT
    
 STOCK MARKETS                                    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3210.98   3194.67         0.51
 Bangkok                1578.51   1563.85         0.94
 Manila                 7856.63   7741.07         1.49
 Jakarta                6175.406  6139.397        0.59
 Kuala Lumpur           1575.36   1567.34         0.51
 Ho Chi Minh            969.42    968.17          0.13
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3210.98   3068.76         4.63
 Bangkok                1578.51   1563.88         0.94
 Manila                 7856.63   7,466.02        5.23
 Jakarta                6175.406  6,194.50        -0.31
 Kuala Lumpur           1575.36   1690.58         -6.82
 Ho Chi Minh            969.42    892.54          8.61
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
