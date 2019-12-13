SE Asia Stocks-Gain as Sino-U.S trade relief lifts risk mood

* Trump tweets deal with China "very close" * Philippines leads gains, up over 1% * Malaysia marks best session in six weeks By Arundhati Dutta Dec 13 (Reuters) - The Philippine and Thai indexes led gains among Southeast Asian markets on Friday as reports emerged that the United States and China had taken a major step towards securing a "phase-one" deal to de-escalate their prolonged trade war. Washington agreed to reduce some existing tariffs on Chinese goods and delay fresh tariffs that were scheduled to kick off this weekend, while Beijing agreed to buy $50 billion in U.S. agricultural goods in 2020, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. "The terms have been agreed but the legal text has not yet been finalized. Looking ahead, the market will focus on the details of the phase-one deal, " said Margaret Yang, analyst at CMC Markets in a note. The Philippine index jumped more than 1% and posted its best session in nearly two weeks. Conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp climbed as much as 16.7%, marking its best session in over a decade, after its unit Metro Pacific Hospital Holdings said it plans to buy a majority stake in Santos Clinic. The index was also underpinned by major gains in Ayala Land and SM Investments Corp. An overnight spike in oil prices pushed the energy-heavy Thai index to its highest in nearly two weeks. The benchmark is set to snap a fourth straight weekly loss. PTT Exploration and Production Pcl hit its highest level in a month. Malaysian stocks posted their best session in six weeks, with heavyweights such as power utility Tenaga Nasional and telecoms player Axiata Group lifting the index. Indonesian shares gained on financials, with PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk tacking on 1% each. The Singapore bourse advanced on blue-chips, with Jardine Matheson Holdings and Jardine Strategic Holdings climbing 1.4% and 0.6%, respectively. Vietnamese shares edged up on financials, while the index was set to close the week firmer after dropping for four consecutive weeks. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0416 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3210.98 3194.67 0.51 Bangkok 1578.51 1563.85 0.94 Manila 7856.63 7741.07 1.49 Jakarta 6175.406 6139.397 0.59 Kuala Lumpur 1575.36 1567.34 0.51 Ho Chi Minh 969.42 968.17 0.13 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3210.98 3068.76 4.63 Bangkok 1578.51 1563.88 0.94 Manila 7856.63 7,466.02 5.23 Jakarta 6175.406 6,194.50 -0.31 Kuala Lumpur 1575.36 1690.58 -6.82 Ho Chi Minh 969.42 892.54 8.61 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)