April 9, 2018 / 5:09 AM / in 7 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Gain as U.S. stock futures climb; Vietnam hits record

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Asian shares ex-Japan climb 0.9 pct
    * Malaysian shares up as much as 0.7 pct 
    * Singapore falls early in session before reversing course

    By Nicole Pinto
    April 9 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets inched
higher on Monday as a bounceback in U.S. stock futures whetted
risk appetite, although heightened trade tensions between the
United States and China tempered the gains.
    Shares in Vietnam, the only market in Southeast Asia
with double-digit percentage gains year-to-date, marked a fresh
all-time peak and were on track to end higher for the 18th
session in 21.
    Asian shares outside Japan rose nearly one
percent, while the U.S. S&P 500 E-Mini futures climbed
0.6 percent, even as President Donald Trump kept up his twitter
war with China.
    The two countries have threatened each other with tens of
billions of dollars' worth of tariffs in recent days and Chinese
officials have said this is not the time for negotiations.
    Malaysian shares climbed 0.6 percent, helped by
materials stocks. 
    Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd jumped 10.7
percent, on track to end higher for a second session in 12.
Petronas Chemicals Group Bhd climbed 3 percent to a
record. 
    Indonesian shares rose as much as 0.5 percent.
United Tractors Tbk PT jumped 4.8 percent to an over
1-1/2-month high, while Astra International Tbk PT,
the country's largest automotive distributor, gained 1.7
percent. 
    Singapore shares shed as much as 0.8 percent early in
the session, before reversing course and climbing 0.3 percent.
    DBS Group Holdings Ltd rose 1.3 percent, while
Singapore Telecommunications Ltd shed 0.9 percent. 
    Singapore central bank's semiannual monetary policy
statement as well as the city-state's first-quarter economic
growth data are due on Friday.
    The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to tighten
its exchange-rate based policy at its review, according to 12 of
19 analysts polled in a Reuters survey. 
    The government's advance estimate of first-quarter gross
domestic product is expected to show that GDP expanded 1.0
percent from the previous three months on an annualised basis,
according to the median forecast in a Reuters survey.
    The Philippine stock market was closed for a holiday.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change as at 0457 GMT
                 Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3453.43   3442.5          0.32
 Bangkok         1747.28   1739.92         0.42
 Jakarta         6205.309  6175.052        0.49
 Kuala Lumpur    1847.7    1837.01         0.58
 Ho Chi Minh     1201.57   1199.96         0.13
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3453.43   3402.92         1.48
 Bangkok         1747.28   1753.71         -0.37
 Jakarta         6205.309  6355.654        -2.37
 Kuala Lumpur    1847.7    1796.81         2.83
 Ho Chi Minh     1201.57   984.24          22.08
 

 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
