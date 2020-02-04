Financials
February 4, 2020 / 10:12 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Gain on recovery in China stocks; Malaysia snaps 10-day losing streak

Shruti Sonal

4 Min Read

    * Chinese benchmark ends 1.3% higher on Tuesday
    * Rise in Dec. exports boost Malaysian shares
    * Philippine index gains on rate cut prospects

    Feb 4 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended higher
on Tuesday as China's central bank made a concerted effort to
prop up the economy to  calm virus fears, while upbeat economic
data further lifted Singapore and Malaysian shares.
    The Shanghai Composite index recovered some lost
ground, rising 1.3% after China said it would welcome assistance
from the United States to fight the outbreak, even as it
injected cash into markets and eased a key lending rate.

    "Stimulus measures from the Chinese central bank may have
also helped sentiment as well, with other central banks possibly
conducting their own measures to cushion the impending economic
impact," ING senior economist Nicholas Mapa said.
    Investors' sentiment was also aided by a surprisingly solid
reading of U.S. manufacturing, which rebounded in January after
contracting for five straight months amid a surge in new orders.

    Singapore shares bounced back from sharp losses in
the previous session to end 1.3% higher, boosted by solid
manufacturing data.
    The city-state's manufacturing data here
 improved in January from the previous month, its second month
of expansion after six straight months of contraction.
    Financials and industrials led gains in the index, with
United Overseas Bank Ltd rising 1.9%.
    Malaysian shares snapped 10 straight sessions of
losses as data showed exports in the country rose for the first
time in five months in December.
    Index heavyweights Petronas Gas Bhd and Tenaga
Nasional Bhd rose 3.4% and 2.1%, respectively. 
    The Philippine benchmark closed 1.3% higher, as
prospects of a rate cut buoyed financial stocks.
    The country's central bank is expected to cut interest rates
on Thursday, taking advantage of benign inflation to support the
economy against the negative impact of the spreading virus
outbreak, a Reuters poll showed.
    BDO Unibank Inc and Security Bank Corp
gained 4.3% and 2%, respectively. 
    Indonesian equities gained 0.7% after an official of
the country's central bank said its economy will suffer little
impact from a virus outbreak in China.
    He further added that Bank Indonesia maintains its 2020
outlook for economic growth of 5.1% to 5.5%.
    Bank Central Asia Tbk PT gained over 2% in its
best session since Dec. 18, 2019.

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3156.57   3116.31         1.29
 Bangkok                1519.38   1496.06         1.56
 Manila                 7226.9    7137.03         1.26
 Jakarta                5922.339  5884.17         0.65
 Kuala Lumpur           1535.8    1521.95         0.91
 Ho Chi Minh            929.09    928.14          0.10
                                                  
 Change so far in 2020                            
 Market                 Current   End 2019        Pct Move
 Singapore              3156.57   3222.83         -2.06
 Bangkok                1519.38   1579.84         -3.83
 Manila                 7226.9    7,815.26        -7.53
 Jakarta                5922.339  6,299.54        -5.99
 Kuala Lumpur           1535.8    1588.76         -3.33
 Ho Chi Minh            929.09    960.99          -3.32
 
 (Reporting by Shruti Sonal; Editing by Bernard Orr)
