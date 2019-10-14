Financials
SE Asia Stocks-Gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; China data disappoints

Sameer Manekar

    * China Sept exports post biggest fall since February
    * Malaysia rises on possible stimulus measures
    * Singapore cenbank eases policy 

    Oct 14 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks finished in the
black on Monday, riding the optimism surrounding the Sino-U.S.
trade talks, while weak data from China, the region's largest
trading partner, capped further gains.
    China's September exports fell more than expected, while
imports contracted for the fifth straight month. September had
seen an escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, with both
sides levying additional tariffs on imports from the other
country.
    Meanwhile, sentiment was buoyed by progress on the trade
talk front after U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday outlined
the first phase of a trade deal with China, as well as suspended
a tariff hike scheduled to be imposed from Oct. 15.
    This raised  hopes of an end to the trade dispute between
the world's two biggest economies that has resulted in slowing
global economic growth.
    However, Trump said it could take up to five weeks to get a
pact written, acknowledging that the agreement could fall apart
during that period.
    "It feels like investors remain somewhat disappointed by the
limited nature of the U.S.-China trade deal but remain
optimistic that phase 2 and 3 will come to fruition," Stephen
Innes, Asia Pacific Market Strategist at AxiTrader said in a
note.
    Malaysian stocks were the top gainers in the index,
seeing their best day in over six weeks.
    The Malaysian government announced a smaller-than-expected
budget for 2020 and forecast a wider deficit target, however, it
promised stimulus measures should global demand worsen. 

    Food processing firm Sime Darby Plantation saw its
best day in over nine weeks, gaining 3.9% in its second
consecutive session of gains.
    Philippines benchmark index posted its third
consecutive gain, finishing at an over two-week high.
Real estate firms were among the top gainers, with index
heavyweight Ayala Corp advancing 0.9%.
    Singapore's Straits Times index gained 0.3% after the
central bank eased its monetary policy for the first time in
three years.
    The decision from Monetary Authority of Singapore came along
with data which showed that the city-state's bellwether economy
grew less than expected in the third quarter. Growth in the
economy was hurt by a prolonged tariff dispute between the
world's two biggest economies.
    Thai Beverage PCL, the biggest gainer in the
index, climbed 2.3% to its best session in a week.
    Indonesian stocks pared early gains to finish 0.4%
up, with consumer staples and financials leading the gains.
    Animal feeds manufacturer Charoen Pokphand Indonesia
 and PT Bank Central Asia gained 4.3% and
1.2%, respectively.
    Thailand markets were closed on Monday for a holiday.
  
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3124.45   3113.97         0.34
 Manila                 7884.29   7849.94         0.44
 Jakarta                6126.877  6105.8          0.35
 Kuala Lumpur           1567.59   1556.84         0.69
 Ho Chi Minh            993.57    991.84          0.17
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3124.45   3068.76         1.81
 Bangkok                1626      1563.88         3.97
 Manila                 7884.29   7,466.02        5.60
 Jakarta                6126.877  6,194.50        -1.09
 Kuala Lumpur           1567.59   1690.58         -7.28
 Ho Chi Minh            993.57    892.54          11.32
 
 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)
