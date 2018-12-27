SE Asia Stocks-Higher after Wall Street rebound

* Singapore leads gains as financials, industrials rise * Indonesian stocks hit over 8-mth high By Ambar Warrick Dec 27 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian shares rose on Thursday, tracking a dramatic rebound on Wall Street powered by upbeat U.S. holiday sales data and the Trump administration's efforts to boost investor confidence. Singaporean stocks led gains in the region with a 2 percent advance while Thai and Vietnamese shares added roughly 1.4 percent each after U.S. equities saw a buying frenzy overnight. Data from Mastercard showed U.S. holiday sales had risen at the strongest pace in years, helping allay concerns about slowing economic growth. White House officials also appeared to try to calm Wall Street nerves after recent reports suggested that President Donald Trump was unhappy with the Federal Reserve and his treasury secretary. In another potentially positive sign for Southeast Asian markets, a Bloomberg News report said a U.S. trade team would travel to Beijing in the week of Jan. 7 to hold talks with Chinese officials, suggesting the world's two largest economies were making progress in cooling trade tensions. China is Southeast Asia's biggest trading partner and any news about worsening trade ties with the United States has roiled markets in the region this year. In Singapore, United Overseas Bank rose about 2.4 percent, while industrial conglomerate Jardine Strategic gained about 3 percent. The two stocks have each lost about 10 percent this year. Indonesian stocks rose as much as 1 percent, hitting their highest level since late April. While the country's stock markets had fallen substantially over the year, a recent stabilisation in the rupiah currency as well as a drop in oil prices has helped Indonesian shares outperform their regional peers this year. Philippine shares were 0.22 percent higher. Real estate conglomerate Ayala Land gained about 0.9 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc edged 1 percent higher. The bourse is on track to post a gain for December, in contrast with a number of its regional peers. For Asian Companies click: SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0337 GMT STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3072.61 3011.15 2.04 Bangkok 1578.53 1556.93 1.39 Manila 7466.27 7450.01 0.22 Jakarta 6167.652 6127.85 0.65 Kuala Lumpur 1683.88 1672.6 0.67 Ho Chi Minh 904.35 891.75 1.41 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3072.61 3402.92 -9.71 Bangkok 1578.53 1753.71 -9.99 Manila 7466.27 8558.42 -12.76 Jakarta 6167.652 6355.654 -2.96 Kuala Lumpur 1683.88 1796.81 -6.29 Ho Chi Minh 904.35 984.24 -8.12 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)