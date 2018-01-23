FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 23, 2018 / 10:36 AM / in 33 minutes

SE Asia Stocks-Higher; Indonesia jumps more than 2 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Philippine, Indonesia indexes hit record closing highs
    * Singapore touches highest since Nov, 2007

    Jan 23 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets ended
higher on Tuesday, tracking broader Asian shares and Wall Street
overnight, as investors cheered a deal to end a U.S. government
shutdown. 
    Congress voted on Monday to approve the latest short-term
funding bill, and U.S. stocks advanced as each of Wall Street's
main indexes scored records in the wake of the deal.

    In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rose about 1 percent to mark a
record peak.
    "The sentiment itself is pretty much favourable for risky
assets and plus we still agree to the fact that emerging markets
are in a sweet spot in terms of economic growth and the stock
market direction," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae
Asset Sekuritas.
    Indonesia shares closed about 2 percent higher to
mark a record closing peak, led by financials and consumer
discretionary stocks. 
    Astra International climbed 3.3 percent, while
Bank Rakyat Indonesia touched a record closing high. 
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
jumped 2.8 percent.
    Singapore ended 0.6 percent higher at a more than
10-year peak, driven by financials, with DBS Group Holdings
 up 1.6 percent. 
    Local stocks track U.S. and Hong Kong markets and are moving
more or less in tandem with them, said Linus Loo, head of
research at Lim and Tan Securities.
    Singapore's headline consumer price index rose a less than
expected 0.4 percent in December from a year earlier, due to
lower services and private road transport costs, data showed on
Monday.    
    The Philippine index reversed losses to touch a
record closing high.
    SM Investments Corp was up 2.3 percent, while JG
Summit Holdings Inc rose 2.2 percent. 
    Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh stock exchange was closed due
to technical difficulties, according to a statement posted on
the website of the State Securities Commission, without
indicating when the problem would be resolved.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                                      
 Market                   Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3592.08   3569.43         0.63
 Bangkok                  1831.78   1824.06         0.42
 Manila                   8999.02   8950.62         0.54
 Jakarta                  6635.334  6500.529        2.07
 Kuala Lumpur             1838.04   1833.15         0.27
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore                3592.08   3402.92         5.56
 Bangkok                  1831.78   1753.71         4.45
 Manila                   8999.02   8558.42         5.15
 Jakarta                  6635.334  6355.654        4.40
 Kuala Lumpur             1838.04   1796.81         2.29
 


 (Reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju
Dwarakanath)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
