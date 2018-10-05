FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 5, 2018 / 4:28 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Hit by rising U.S. bond yields

Niyati Shetty

4 Min Read

    * U.S. September employment data awaited 
    * Indonesia down for 5th straight session
    * Philippine inflation highest since 2009 

    By Niyati Shetty
    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Friday on worries of foreign fund outflows after benchmark U.S.
Treasury yields surged to seven-year highs and strong economic
data stoked concerns about inflation and a more vigorous rate
hike cycle by the Federal Reserve.
    On Thursday, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to a fresh
seven-year high, on anticipation that Friday's monthly payrolls
report would be stronger than expected, with investors looking
closely at the data for signs of wage growth.
    A survey of the U.S. services sector showed on Wednesday
activity raced to a 21-year high in September, sparking
speculation the payrolls report could also surprise.

    A Reuters poll showed non-farm payrolls to increase 185,000
in September, lower than the previous month's 201,000 rise.  
    Meanwhile, earlier this week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell
emphasized that the outlook for the U.S. economy is "remarkably
positive" and that the central bank many raise the interest
rates above the estimated "neutral" setting.
    Indonesian shares fell for a fifth straight session,
declining as much as 0.9 percent to a one-month low.      
    Bank Central Asia Tbk and Unilever Indonesia Tbk
 declined 0.7 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.
    An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks
dropped 0.4 percent.
    Singapore shares declined 1 percent to a two-week
low. Jardine Matheson Holdings fell 1.6 percent and
Oversea-Chinese Bank shed 1.2 percent.
    Philippine shares slipped 0.2 percent to a more than
three-month low, weighed down by industrials and financials. 
    Data released earlier in the day showed Philippine inflation
accelerated for a ninth straight month in September, hitting the
highest in nearly a decade at 6.7 percent, although coming in
slightly slower than the 6.8 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.

    Conglomerate JG Summit Holdings slid 2.1 percent,
while BDO Unibank fell 1.7 percent.
    Malaysian shares declined 0.5 percent with IHH
Healthcare shedding 1.9 percent, while Axiata Group
 dropped 3.1 percent.
    Meanwhile, government data showed Malaysia's exports fell in
August for the first time in six months, hit by declining
shipments of palm oil and slowing demand from the United States.

    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0417 GMT
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3201.16   3231.59         -0.94
 Bangkok            1727.95   1729.4          -0.08
 Manila             7088.97   7093.34         -0.06
 Jakarta            5732.004  5756.619        -0.43
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.39   1790.11         -0.49
 Ho Chi Minh        1018.78   1023.62         -0.47
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3201.16   3402.92         -5.93
 Bangkok            1727.95   1753.71         -1.47
 Manila             7088.97   8558.42         -17.17
 Jakarta            5732.004  6355.654        -9.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1781.39   1796.81         -0.86
 Ho Chi Minh        1018.78   984.24          3.51
 
 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
