August 15, 2018 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia bounces back after rate hike; Thailand extends falls

Ambar Warrick

    * Indonesia snaps two straight sessions of declines
    * Vietnam falls 1.7 pct, the most since early July

    Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares bounced back on
Wednesday after the central bank raised rates for the fourth
time since mid-May to defend the rupiah, while Thai and Vietnam
stocks fell in line with broader Asia.
    The key Jakarta stock index fell as much as 1.4
percent before reversing course to end 0.8 percent higher after
two straight sessions of sharp falls.
    Bank Indonesia raised its 7-day reverse repurchase rate by
25 basis points to 5.50 percent, as expected by six of 19
economists in a Reuters poll.
    The rupiah has lost more than 7 percent this year,
making it one of the worst performing Asian currencies, amid
concerns about economic growth. 
    Weak fundamentals have also led to capital outflows, which
have weighed on the stock market. The country posted a
wider-than-expected trade deficit in July.
    Telecom and energy stocks led the gains. Telekomunikasi
Indonesia climbed 2.4 percent, while coal miner Bayan
Resources rose 5.3 percent.
    Consumer stocks also gained after the government said it
would impose import tariffs on consumer goods.
    MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
 slid more than 1 percent to its lowest since
August 2017, as concerns about Turkey's financial crisis weighed
on investor appetite even though the lira moved away from an
all-time low.
    The lira - which plummeted to a record 7.24 to
the dollar on Monday, rattling global markets - was about 2.9
percent stronger at 6.16 after rebounding more than 8 percent
overnight.    
    Vietnam shares fell 1.7 percent, the biggest
single-day fall in more than one month. Financials and utilities
were the biggest losers.
    Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam
 declined 3.5 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint
Stock Corp shed over 6 percent.
    Thailand stocks fell for a second straight session
and closed more than 1 percent lower with energy stocks leading
the decline after oil prices softened.
    PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
 were the biggest drags on the benchmark index.
    Oil prices were weighed down by gloomier global economic
outlook, as well as reports of rising U.S. crude inventories.


For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change on the day                           
 Market             Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3234.12  3242.87         -0.27
 Bangkok            1676.29  1695.35         -1.12
 Manila             7540.92  7527.78         0.17
 Jakarta            5816.59  5769.873        0.81
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.94  1783.78         0.12
 Ho Chi Minh        961.37   978.27          -1.73
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market             Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3234.12  3402.92         -4.96
 Bangkok            1676.29  1753.71         -4.41
 Manila             7540.92  8558.42         -11.89
 Jakarta            5816.59  6355.654        -8.48
 Kuala Lumpur       1785.94  1796.81         -0.60
 Ho Chi Minh        961.37   984.24          -2.32
                                             
 

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
