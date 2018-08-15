SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia bounces back after rate hike; Thailand extends falls

* Indonesia snaps two straight sessions of declines * Vietnam falls 1.7 pct, the most since early July By Ambar Warrick Aug 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares bounced back on Wednesday after the central bank raised rates for the fourth time since mid-May to defend the rupiah, while Thai and Vietnam stocks fell in line with broader Asia. The key Jakarta stock index fell as much as 1.4 percent before reversing course to end 0.8 percent higher after two straight sessions of sharp falls. Bank Indonesia raised its 7-day reverse repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 5.50 percent, as expected by six of 19 economists in a Reuters poll. The rupiah has lost more than 7 percent this year, making it one of the worst performing Asian currencies, amid concerns about economic growth. Weak fundamentals have also led to capital outflows, which have weighed on the stock market. The country posted a wider-than-expected trade deficit in July. Telecom and energy stocks led the gains. Telekomunikasi Indonesia climbed 2.4 percent, while coal miner Bayan Resources rose 5.3 percent. Consumer stocks also gained after the government said it would impose import tariffs on consumer goods. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slid more than 1 percent to its lowest since August 2017, as concerns about Turkey's financial crisis weighed on investor appetite even though the lira moved away from an all-time low. The lira - which plummeted to a record 7.24 to the dollar on Monday, rattling global markets - was about 2.9 percent stronger at 6.16 after rebounding more than 8 percent overnight. Vietnam shares fell 1.7 percent, the biggest single-day fall in more than one month. Financials and utilities were the biggest losers. Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Viet Nam declined 3.5 percent, while Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp shed over 6 percent. Thailand stocks fell for a second straight session and closed more than 1 percent lower with energy stocks leading the decline after oil prices softened. PTT Pcl and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl were the biggest drags on the benchmark index. Oil prices were weighed down by gloomier global economic outlook, as well as reports of rising U.S. crude inventories. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3234.12 3242.87 -0.27 Bangkok 1676.29 1695.35 -1.12 Manila 7540.92 7527.78 0.17 Jakarta 5816.59 5769.873 0.81 Kuala Lumpur 1785.94 1783.78 0.12 Ho Chi Minh 961.37 978.27 -1.73 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3234.12 3402.92 -4.96 Bangkok 1676.29 1753.71 -4.41 Manila 7540.92 8558.42 -11.89 Jakarta 5816.59 6355.654 -8.48 Kuala Lumpur 1785.94 1796.81 -0.60 Ho Chi Minh 961.37 984.24 -2.32 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)