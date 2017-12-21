SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia bounces back on ratings upgrade; Philippines extends fall

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose nearly 1 percent on Thursday, bouncing back from a drop in the previous session, after Fitch raised the country's credit ratings by a notch to their second lowest investment grade. The ratings agency said the direction of macroeconomic and monetary policies has made Southeast Asia's largest economy resilient to external shocks. The Jakarta SE Composite Index was headed for a seventh session of increases in eight with financials leading the gains. Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT gained 2.6 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT climbed 2.4 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks rose 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, most other Southeast Asian stock markets were sluggish in lacklustre trade, in line with Asian peers as investors have already factored in the benefits to company bottom lines from U.S. tax cuts. The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Wednesday to the biggest overhaul of the U.S. tax code in 30 years, sending a sweeping $1.5 trillion tax bill to President Donald Trump for his signature. Thai shares were slightly higher after six straight sessions of gains, on upbeat investor sentiment with customs-cleared annual exports rising for a ninth straight month in November. Exports, a key driver of Thailand's growth, increased 13.4 percent in November from a year earlier, handily beating a Reuters median forecast of a 6.4 percent rise. Philippine shares extended falls into a third session, weighed down by losses in financial and real estate stocks. Ayala Land Inc fell 1.2 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc dropped 0.7 percent. Telecom company PLDT Inc declined 1.9 percent as news of a third telecom provider to challenge the existing duopoly gains steam. Singapore shares dropped for a sixth straight session, hitting a two-week low, dragged down by financial and real estate stocks. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declined 0.9 percent, while CapitaLand Commercial Trust dropped over 3 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0339 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3389.52 3394.87 -0.16 Bangkok 1740.34 1738.16 0.13 Manila 8330.99 8362.61 -0.38 Jakarta 6160.622 6109.482 0.84 Kuala Lumpur 1746.68 1746.63 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 956.15 953.51 0.28 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3389.52 2880.76 17.66 Bangkok 1740.34 1542.94 12.79 Manila 8330.99 6840.64 21.79 Jakarta 6160.622 5296.711 16.31 Kuala Lumpur 1746.68 1641.73 6.39 Ho Chi Minh 956.15 664.87 43.81 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)