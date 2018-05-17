SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia climbs ahead of c.bank decision; Malaysia up

* Consumer, utilities buoy Malaysian stocks * Singapore snaps three sessions of losses By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares edged higher on Thursday ahead of the central bank's decision on interest rates due later in the day, while consumer and utility stocks drove Malaysian stocks up. Jakarta's main index climbed 0.7 percent with Telekom Indonesia gaining over 3 percent and mining contractor United Tractors rising as much as 4.1 percent. A Reuters poll showed that Bank Indonesia would raise benchmark interest rates to support the rupiah, which has lost more than 5 percent against the dollar since late January. In Malaysia, the Mahathir Mohamad-led government said it will introduce a sales and service tax to partly offset the shortfall in revenue from effectively scrapping GST (general sales tax) from June. Kuala Lumpur's main index rose as much as half a percent with Genting Bhd gaining as much as 5.4 pct. Gas processor Petronas Gas Bhd was up as much as 2.5 percent. "Earnings wise, this (zero-rating of GST) will be positive for consumer, automotive, banking and finance sectors via either higher volumes or margin expansion as these businesses would no longer have to absorb the GST," analysts at Malaysia's Maybank IB Research said in a note. Gross domestic product data released by the central bank was weaker than expected in the first quarter. Elsewhere in Southeast Asia, Singapore shares snapped three sessions of losses and rose as much as 0.5 percent. Thai Beverage gained as much as 1.3 percent while Singapore Telecommunications climbed 0.6 percent. The city-state's non-oil domestic exports rose sharply in April, beating expectations, thanks to a surge in pharmaceuticals sales. Meanwhile, Philippines shed as much as 0.9 percent, hurt by losses in industrials and financials. Ayala Corp fell over 3 percent, while SM Investment Corp was down as much as 1.7 percent. Vietnamese shares slid 0.9 percent with real estate stocks leading the losses. Vingroup Joint Stock co, down 4.6 percent, was the biggest drag. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0445 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3536.13 3533.05 0.09 Bangkok 1754.01 1750.62 0.19 Manila 7804.94 7869.56 -0.82 Jakarta 5893.781 5841.464 0.90 Kuala Lumpur 1863.17 1858.26 0.26 Ho Chi Minh 1047.07 1054.62 -0.72 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3536.13 3402.92 3.91 Bangkok 1754.01 1753.71 0.02 Manila 7804.94 8558.42 -8.80 Jakarta 5893.781 6355.654 -7.27 Kuala Lumpur 1863.17 1796.81 3.69 Ho Chi Minh 1047.07 984.24 6.38 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Vyas Mohan)