SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia dives to over 4-month low on foreign outflows

* Indonesia index posts biggest fall in 17 months * Philippine index closes at lowest in over a year By Sumeet Gaikwad April 25 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares plummeted to their lowest since mid-December on Wednesday, as a rise in U.S. bond yields to a multi-year high triggered a sell-off in riskier assets, while other Southeast Asian stock markets also ended down. The Jakarta stock exchange, which ended down 2.4 percent, saw its steepest loss in a day since November 2011, dragged down by financials. Investors are slowly reducing U.S. dollar-funded carry trades in emerging markets after a broad rally of the benchmark currency was fuelled by worries over inflation and bond supply in the United States and a subsequent spike in Treasury yields. U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rose to 3 percent for the first time in more than four years on Tuesday. Foreign investors have been dumping riskier assets and the outflow in April was close to 7 trillion rupiah, said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "I think primarily the key reason is that the central bank of Indonesia is maintaining a stubbornly low dovish stance in terms of their monetary policy," he said. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks fell 3.2 percent. Philippine shares closed at their lowest in over a year as industrials weighed on the index. Index heavyweight SM Investments Corp, which was the biggest drag with a 1.4 percent fall. Industrials and financials dragged the Singapore stock exchange 0.5 percent lower. The city-state's biggest lender DBS Group Holdings shed 0.7 percent, while Keppel Corporation slipped as much as 3.2 percent. Malaysian shares fell 0.7 percent to close at their lowest in over two weeks as financials faltered. Public Bank Bhd fell as much as 1.2 percent. Thai shares ended down 0.5 percent. Vietnam was closed for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3568.01 3584.56 -0.46 Bangkok 1779.52 1788.2 -0.49 Manila 7557.91 7600.36 -0.56 Jakarta 6079.85 6229.635 -2.40 Kuala Lumpur 1851.93 1865.34 -0.72 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3568.01 3402.92 4.85 Bangkok 1779.52 1753.71 1.47 Manila 7557.91 8558.42 -11.69 Jakarta 6079.85 6355.654 -4.34 Kuala Lumpur 1851.93 1796.81 3.07 ($1 = 13,918.0000 rupiah) (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)