SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia down 1 pct, Thai shares extend gains

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks fell about 1 percent on Wednesday after they touched a record in the previous session, while Thailand extended gains as its central bank raised growth forecasts while standing pat on rates. The Indonesian index, which hit a record closing high on Tuesday, snapped six straight sessions of gains, as consumer stocks lost ground, with heavyweights Unilever Indonesia and Astra International falling about 2 percent each. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks dropped 1.4 percent. Thai shares closed 0.3 percent higher after hitting a near 24-year high earlier in the day. Thailand's central bank held key rates steady as expected, but raised its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.9 percent from 3.8 percent, and its 2018 projection to 3.9 percent. Malaysia reversed losses from the previous session to close 0.6 percent higher, with CIMB Group Holdings surging 3.7 percent and Public Bank up 1.1 percent. Malaysia's annual inflation rate in November came in line with forecasts, but was down from the 3.7 percent recorded in October. In the Philippines, shares were little changed as investors digested details of an ambitious tax reform bill, with losses in real estate and financial stocks offsetting gains in telecom stocks. "The tax reform expectations are actually lower than expected. It was reported that it was expected to generate 92 billion pesos ($1.83 billion), that's actually significantly lower than what was initially expected, which was around 130 billion pesos," said Lexter Azurin, an analyst with AB Capital Securities in Manila. The Philippine Congress last week approved President Rodrigo Duterte's tax overhaul, which aims to increase state revenues and make the tax system fairer and simpler. Singapore ended 0.3 percent lower, with losses seen across the board. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3394.87 3404.47 -0.28 Bangkok 1738.16 1732.31 0.34 Manila 8362.61 8365.96 -0.04 Jakarta 6109.482 6167.666 -0.94 Kuala Lumpur 1746.63 1736.95 0.56 Ho Chi Minh 953.51 951.42 0.22 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3394.87 2880.76 17.85 Bangkok 1738.16 1542.94 12.65 Manila 8362.61 6840.64 22.25 Jakarta 6109.482 5296.711 15.34 Kuala Lumpur 1746.63 1641.73 6.39 Ho Chi Minh 953.51 664.87 43.41 ($1 = 50.2580 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)