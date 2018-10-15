SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia edges higher in see-saw trade

* Indonesia's September trade surplus boosts sentiment * Singapore declines for seventh session in eight By Chandini Monnappa Oct 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares traded slightly higher in see-saw trade on Monday on positive September trade data, while Singapore stocks slipped for a seventh session in eight. The key Jakarta stock index rose 1 percent before shedding 0.4 percent on data showing exports advanced 1.7 percent on year, way below expectations of a 7.58 percent jump in a Reuters poll. The index recovered to trade marginally higher after data showed imports climbed 14.18 percent, compared with an expectation of a 24.76 percent rise, and a trade surplus of $0.23 billion, compared with a $0.5 billion deficit prediction. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks was up 0.7 percent after rising 1.5 percent earlier. PT Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper Tbk slumped 13 percent to a 24-week low, making it the biggest loser on the index, while PT Bank Central Asia Tbk rose 2.5 percent. The key concern is still about the U.S. economic growth, said Joel Ng, an analyst with KGI Securities, adding that, "U.S. indices were very volatile last week." "This is causing a lot of caution... and with China's GDP data expected to come out later this week, people are just waiting on the side lines." China central bank governor Yi Gang said on Sunday the country's economic growth would comfortably reach its full-year target of around 6.5 percent with the possibility of overshooting. The GDP data is expected on Oct. 19. Meanwhile, at the plenary session of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged global central bankers and finance ministers on Friday to remain committed to cooperation to contain growing risks facing the world's economy. Malaysian shares were marginally higher after rising as much as 0.5 percent earlier. Investment holding giant Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad gained 1.3 percent, while energy heavyweight Petronas Dagangan Berhad rose 0.9 percent. Philippine shares rose as much as 0.84 percent before paring gains to trade marginally higher. Financial and real estate stocks were among top gainers. BDO Unibank Inc gained 2.6 percent, while real estate conglomerate Ayala Land Inc rose about 1.8 pct. Singapore shares declined 0.7 percent, dragged mostly by financials and industrials. "Over the weekend at the IMF meeting, there were concerns about global growth. Singapore is more impacted by the ongoing trade war between the United States and China," KGI's Ng said. Finance chiefs of countries warned about global economic pressure, so "I think there's caution over Singapore's stocks as well," he said. Blaming the Sino-U.S. trade dispute and tighter financial conditions in emerging markets, the IMF cut global growth forecasts for 2018 and 2019. Technology services provider Venture Corp Ltd lost 2.3 percent, while Overseas Chinese Banking Corp slipped 1.4 pct. Thailand markets were closed on Monday for a local holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0515 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3055.39 3069.17 -0.45 Manila 7022.93 7004.77 0.26 Jakarta 5767.438 5756.49 0.19 Kuala Lumpur 1732.11 1730.74 0.08 Ho Chi Minh 959.1 970.08 -1.13 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3055.39 3402.92 -10.21 Manila 7022.93 8558.42 -17.94 Jakarta 5767.438 6355.654 -9.26 Kuala Lumpur 1732.11 1796.81 -3.60 Ho Chi Minh 959.1 984.24 -2.55 (Reporting by Chandini Monnappa, additional reporting by Rashmi Ashok; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)