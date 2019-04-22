SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on profit-taking, most others end flat

* Oil prices hit 2019 high on Iranian crude exports ban * Indonesia interest rate decision due on Thursday * Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand end little changed By Mensholong Lepcha April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell more than 1 percent on Monday as investors booked profits following last week's election-driven rally, while most other regional markets ended little changed. The Jakarta index fell 1.4 percent and was the top decliner in the region as all sectors except energy ended in the red. The index tacked on 1.6 percent last week, its highest since late February, on expectations of incumbent leader Joko Widodo's return to power for a second five-year term. "This is a profit taking since we have seen the index increased pretty solidly last week. We believe this (fall) to be temporary because we are confident that foreign fund flow will continue to come in," said Hariyanto Wijaya, an analyst with Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Jakarta. Unilever Indonesia and Astra International were the top drags on the index, falling 2.3 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively. An index of the country's 45 most-liquid stocks fell 1.7 percent. Investors now await Indonesia's central bank meeting due on Thursday. A Reuters poll showed the country's central bank keeping interest rates on hold, though some economists say a rate cut to bolster economic growth is coming. Elsewhere, Thai shares erased gains late in the session to end flat. Gains in energy stocks countered losses in healthcare and utilities as oil prices spiked on Monday after the United States looked set to announce that all buyers of Iranian oil must end their imports or be subject to sanctions. Oil and gas heavyweights PTT and PTT Exploration and Production rose 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent, respectively. Singapore shares edged up 0.3 percent to close at its highest since June 2018. The Singapore market has outperformed its regional peers this year, gaining 9.4 percent so far in 2019. Keppel Corp rose 2.4 percent, while CapitaLand Mall Trust climbed 1.3 percent. Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam closed little changed. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0955 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3357.7 3347.58 0.30 Bangkok 1673.48 1674.1 -0.04 Manila 7832.43 7835.15 -0.03 Jakarta 6414.743 6507.221 -1.42 Kuala Lumpur 1622.06 1622.07 0.00 Ho Chi Minh 965.86 966.21 -0.04 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3357.7 3068.76 9.42 Bangkok 1673.48 1563.88 7.01 Manila 7832.43 7,466.02 4.91 Jakarta 6414.743 6,194.50 3.56 Kuala Lumpur 1622.06 1690.58 -4.05 Ho Chi Minh 965.86 892.54 8.21 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)