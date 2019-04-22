Asia
April 22, 2019 / 10:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls on profit-taking, most others end flat

Mensholong Lepcha

4 Min Read

    * Oil prices hit 2019 high on Iranian crude exports ban 
    * Indonesia interest rate decision due on Thursday
    * Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand end little
changed

    By Mensholong Lepcha
    April 22 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell more than 1
percent on Monday as investors booked profits following last
week's election-driven rally, while most other regional markets
ended little changed.
    The Jakarta index fell 1.4 percent and was the top
decliner in the region as all sectors except energy ended in the
red. 
    The index tacked on 1.6 percent last week, its highest since
late February, on expectations of incumbent leader Joko Widodo's
return to power for a second five-year term. 
    "This is a profit taking since we have seen the index
increased pretty solidly last week. We believe this (fall) to be
temporary because we are confident that foreign fund flow will
continue to come in," said Hariyanto Wijaya, an analyst with
Mirae Asset Sekuritas in Jakarta.
    Unilever Indonesia and Astra International
 were the top drags on the index, falling 2.3 percent
and 4.1 percent, respectively.
    An index of the country's 45 most-liquid stocks
fell 1.7 percent.
    Investors now await Indonesia's central bank meeting due on
Thursday. A Reuters poll showed the country's central bank
keeping interest rates on hold, though some economists say a
rate cut to bolster economic growth is coming.
    Elsewhere, Thai shares erased gains late in the
session to end flat.
    Gains in energy stocks countered losses in healthcare and
utilities as oil prices spiked on Monday after the United States
looked set to announce that all buyers of Iranian oil must end
their imports or be subject to sanctions.
    Oil and gas heavyweights PTT and PTT Exploration
and Production rose 1.6 percent and 2.3 percent,
respectively.
    Singapore shares edged up 0.3 percent to close at its
highest since June 2018. The Singapore market has outperformed
its regional peers this year, gaining 9.4 percent so far in
2019.
    Keppel Corp rose 2.4 percent, while CapitaLand
Mall Trust climbed 1.3 percent. 
    Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam
closed little changed.
        
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0955 GMT
  Change on the day                                        
  Market               Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                     close        
  Singapore            3357.7        3347.58      0.30
  Bangkok              1673.48       1674.1       -0.04
  Manila               7832.43       7835.15      -0.03
  Jakarta              6414.743      6507.221     -1.42
  Kuala Lumpur         1622.06       1622.07      0.00
  Ho Chi Minh          965.86        966.21       -0.04
                                                  
  Change so far in                                
 2019                                             
  Market               Current       End 2018     Pct Move
  Singapore            3357.7        3068.76      9.42
  Bangkok              1673.48       1563.88      7.01
  Manila               7832.43       7,466.02     4.91
  Jakarta              6414.743      6,194.50     3.56
  Kuala Lumpur         1622.06       1690.58      -4.05
  Ho Chi Minh          965.86        892.54       8.21
 


 (Reporting by Mensholong Lepcha, additional reporting by
Fransiska Nangoy; Editing by Shreejay Sinha)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below