SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls over 1 pct, Singapore erases early gains

* Bank Indonesia seen raising rate on Thursday * Thailand snaps 4 straight sessions of gains By Devika Syamnath Sept 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell over 1 percent on Monday amid ongoing presidential elections in Southeast Asia's largest economy, while Singapore stocks came off a near 4-week high to close slightly changed. Indonesian President Joko Widodo launched his re-election campaign on Friday, looking to win over big blocs of millennial and Muslim voters as the country sails into choppy waters. The Jakarta SE Composite Index closed lower for the first time in four sessions, dragged by consumer stocks and financials. Astra International declined 2.4 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) closed 3.6 percent lower. Investor sentiment was also hit as broader Asian peers registered losses, after China decided to scrap plans to hold diplomatic discussions with the United States, accusing it of engaging in "trade bullyism". "The rebound in risk appetite witnessed last week we think may be done, with investors likely sidelined pending headline risks from Sino-US trade talks," OCBC said in a note to clients. The United States and China imposed tariffs on each other's goods on Monday, relentlessly pursuing an increasingly bitter trade dispute that is expected to hurt global economic growth. Meanwhile, a Reuters poll showed Indonesia's central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark interest rate for the fifth time since mid-May on Thursday, hours after an anticipated third rate hike this year by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Thai shares snapped four consecutive sessions of gains, weighed down by materials and industrials. Siam Cement Pcl was the top drag with a drop of 1.3 percent. Malaysian shares fell for the first time in four sessions, with power provider Tenaga Nasional leading the decline, down over 1 percent. Singapore shares erased earlier gains and closed slightly higher, marking their fourth straight session in the black, as upbeat bank and real estate stocks countered weak consumer discretionary and industrial counters. United Overseas Bank was the top boost with a rise of 1.4 percent, while Genting Singapore Ltd was among the biggest drags. The city-state's core inflation gauge in August rose 1.9 percent from a year earlier, unchanged from July. The median forecast in a Reuters poll was for a 2.0 percent rise. Philippine stocks advanced 0.7 percent, helped by financials and industrials. Bank of the Philippine Islands was the top boost with a 5.1 percent jump. Real estate and utility stocks helped Vietnam shares finish at their strongest level in more than three months. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3219.16 3217.68 0.05 Bangkok 1750.84 1756.12 -0.30 Manila 7433.61 7383 0.69 Jakarta 5882.22 5957.744 -1.27 Kuala Lumpur 1800.17 1810.64 -0.58 Ho Chi Minh 1011.29 1002.97 0.83 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3219.16 3402.92 -5.40 Bangkok 1750.84 1753.71 -0.16 Manila 7433.61 8558.42 -13.14 Jakarta 5882.22 6355.654 -7.45 Kuala Lumpur 1800.17 1796.81 0.19 Ho Chi Minh 1011.29 984.24 2.75 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)