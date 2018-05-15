SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls to 1-week closing low; Philippines extends gain

* Indonesia declines 1.8 pct, financials top drag * Philippines rises for third consecutive session * Fitch raises Vietnam's sovereign credit rating By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell to a one-week closing low on Tuesday, as continued capital outflows and worse-than-expected trade data hurt investor sentiment, while Philippine stocks extended gain to a four-week closing high. Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in four years in April as imports surged, wrong-footing analysts who expected a surplus for the month. Southeast Asia's largest economy had a deficit of $1.62 billion, the biggest since April 2014, while a Reuters poll forecast was for a $700 million surplus. Apart from the suicide bombing attacks that happened on Monday, the currency is also one of the worst performers in the region, adding to investor anxiety, said Manny Cruz, an analyst with Asiasec Equities Inc. The rupiah has declined around 0.6 percent against the dollar this week and remained perched around a two-and-a-half-year low hit last week. Jakarta's main stock index closed 1.8 percent lower with financials being the biggest drag. Bank Central Asia fell 3.4 percent, while Bank Mandiri declined 4.9 percent. Philippine shares rose for a third straight session and closed 1.7 percent higher, boosted by gains in real estate stocks. SM Prime Holdings rose 7.4 percent and Ayala Land climbed 3.1 percent. "There is inflow of foreign funds and it's a subsequent move from last week," said Cruz. Foreign investors net bought equities worth 293.4 million pesos ($5.60 million) on Friday, according to data from the Philippine Stock Exchange. The financial markets were closed on Monday for a holiday. Vietnam stocks closed 0.6 percent higher, buoyed by gains in financials. Fitch raised Vietnam's sovereign credit rating on Tuesday, a move that economists said should boost Vietnam's already-substantial investment inflows. Singapore shares slid 0.6 percent, with DBS Group Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications shedding 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. Thai stocks ended 0.4 percent lower. Gas explorer PTT Public Co was the biggest drag with a drop of about 1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3540.23 3562.46 -0.62 Bangkok 1766.86 1773.1 -0.35 Manila 7885.97 7752.11 1.73 Jakarta 5838.116 5947.155 -1.83 Kuala Lumpur 1848.2 1850.42 -0.12 Ho Chi Minh 1073.5 1066.98 0.61 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3540.23 3402.92 4.04 Bangkok 1766.86 1753.71 0.75 Manila 7885.97 8558.42 -7.86 Jakarta 5838.116 6355.654 -8.14 Kuala Lumpur 1848.2 1796.81 2.86 Ho Chi Minh 1073.5 984.24 9.07 ($1 = 52.3630 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)