May 15, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in 2 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia falls to 1-week closing low; Philippines extends gain

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Indonesia declines 1.8 pct, financials top drag
    * Philippines rises for third consecutive session
    * Fitch raises Vietnam's sovereign credit rating 

    By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri
    May 15 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell to a one-week
closing low on Tuesday, as continued capital outflows and
worse-than-expected trade data hurt investor sentiment, while
Philippine stocks extended gain to a four-week closing high.
    Indonesia posted its biggest trade deficit in four years in
April as imports surged, wrong-footing analysts who expected a
surplus for the month.
    Southeast Asia's largest economy had a deficit of $1.62
billion, the biggest since April 2014, while a Reuters poll
forecast was for a $700 million surplus.
    Apart from the suicide bombing attacks that happened on
Monday, the currency is also one of the worst performers in the
region, adding to investor anxiety, said Manny Cruz, an analyst
with Asiasec Equities Inc.
    The rupiah has declined around 0.6 percent against
the dollar this week and remained perched around a
two-and-a-half-year low hit last week.
    Jakarta's main stock index closed 1.8 percent lower
with financials being the biggest drag. 
    Bank Central Asia fell 3.4 percent, while Bank
Mandiri declined 4.9 percent.
    Philippine shares rose for a third straight session
and closed 1.7 percent higher, boosted by gains in real estate
stocks.
    SM Prime Holdings rose 7.4 percent and Ayala Land
 climbed 3.1 percent.
    "There is inflow of foreign funds and it's a subsequent move
from last week," said Cruz.
    Foreign investors net bought equities worth 293.4 million
pesos ($5.60 million) on Friday, according to data from the
Philippine Stock Exchange. The financial markets were closed on
Monday for a holiday.  
    Vietnam stocks closed 0.6 percent higher, buoyed by
gains in financials.
    Fitch raised Vietnam's sovereign credit rating on Tuesday, a
move that economists said should boost Vietnam's
already-substantial investment inflows.
    Singapore shares slid 0.6 percent, with DBS Group
Holdings and Singapore Telecommunications
shedding 1.2 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.
    Thai stocks ended 0.4 percent lower. Gas explorer
PTT Public Co was the biggest drag with a drop of about
1 percent.
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS:
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3540.23   3562.46         -0.62
 Bangkok            1766.86   1773.1          -0.35
 Manila             7885.97   7752.11         1.73
 Jakarta            5838.116  5947.155        -1.83
 Kuala Lumpur       1848.2    1850.42         -0.12
 Ho Chi Minh        1073.5    1066.98         0.61
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3540.23   3402.92         4.04
 Bangkok            1766.86   1753.71         0.75
 Manila             7885.97   8558.42         -7.86
 Jakarta            5838.116  6355.654        -8.14
 Kuala Lumpur       1848.2    1796.81         2.86
 Ho Chi Minh        1073.5    984.24          9.07
 ($1 = 52.3630 Philippine pesos)

 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
