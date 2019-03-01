SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia gains on strong data; Philippines falls on MSCI's China plan

* Malaysia snaps 3 consecutive weekly gains * Vietnam posts first weekly fall in three By Shriya Ramakrishnan March 1 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose on Friday as upbeat economic data and forecast buoyed investor sentiment, while Philippine stocks fell on worries of fund outflows after index publisher MSCI said it would raise the weight of Chinese mainland shares in its global benchmarks. The Jakarta SE Composite Index climbed 0.9 percent, snapping two straight sessions of declines, supported by consumer and telecom stocks. Index heavyweight Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT gained 0.8 percent, while Smartfren Telecom Tbk PT rose 7.8 percent. The central bank governor said he expected the first-quarter current account deficit to be narrower than the previous quarter, with a surplus in balance of payments. The annual inflation rate cooled more than expected to the lowest in almost a decade, near the lower end of the central bank's target range, due to falling food prices. Vietnam shares jumped 1.5 percent, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, in broad-based gains. The reversal was caused by a large price gap resulting from Thursday's strong selling activities, said Bui Nguyen Khoa, head of macro research at BIDV Securities Company. However, he said, "this recovery trend may not last long when the market faces a strong resistance level at 1,000 points." The Vietnam stock index, which has been the top performer in Southeast Asia since the turn of the year, declined 0.9 percent for the week in its first weekly fall in three. Philippine shares fell 0.8 percent to a two-month closing low and were the worst hit in Southeast Asia. MSCI said it will increase the inclusion factor of Chinese large-cap stocks to 20 percent from the current 5 percent later this year, potentially drawing more than $80 billion of fresh foreign inflows to the world's second-largest economy. Malaysian stocks closed 0.4 percent lower, dragged by utility and consumer sectors, but fell 1.2 percent for the week, snapping three straight weekly gains. Malaysia's trade surplus is expected to have narrowed to 9.2 billion ringgit ($2.26 billion) in January from 10.4 billion ringgit in December, a Reuters poll showed. Thai stocks closed 0.7 percent lower, while Singapore shares were marginally higher. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3220.4 3212.69 0.24 Bangkok 1641.44 1653.48 -0.73 Manila 7641.77 7705.49 -0.83 Jakarta 6499.884 6443.348 0.88 Kuala Lumpur 1700.76 1707.73 -0.41 Ho Chi Minh 979.63 965.47 1.47 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3220.4 3068.76 4.94 Bangkok 1641.44 1563.88 4.96 Manila 7641.77 7,466.02 2.35 Jakarta 6499.884 6,194.50 4.93 Kuala Lumpur 1700.76 1690.58 0.60 Ho Chi Minh 979.63 892.54 9.76 ($1 = 4.0705 ringgit) (Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)