April 18, 2019 / 10:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia gains on Widodo's likely re-election; Vietnam falls

Niyati Shetty

    * Indonesia posts 1.3 pct weekly gain
    * Vietnam hits 2-mth closing low
    * Singapore stocks gain for 6th straight week

    April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks ended higher on
Thursday as President Joko Widodo looked poised to win a second
term based on unofficial vote counts, while Vietnam shares
slumped to a 2-month closing low dragged down by consumer staple
and real estate counters.
    Results from private pollsters showed Widodo winning the
popular vote with at least 54 percent, giving him a lead of
around eight percentage points ahead of challenger Prabowo
Subianto.
    "During his new term, we would expect stability and
continuity in his polices, thus removing a major overhang for
the market," DBS Bank said in a note to clients. 
    The Jakarta index pared earlier gains, to end the
session 0.4 percent higher. The benchmark, which will be closed
for holidays on Friday, advanced 1.3 percent this week. 
    Financials were the biggest boost to the index, with Bank
Central Asia Tbk PT rising 2.4 percent and Bank
Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT adding 2.3 percent. 
    Meanwhile, Vietnam shares declined for a fourth
straight session, slipping 1 percent on Thursday, its lowest
closing level since Feb. 18.
    Fitch Solutions said Vietnam's real GDP growth will slow to
6.5 percent this year from 7.1 percent in 2018, while earning
growth in banking sector is also expected to ease.
    Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp slumped 6.4
percent, while Vingroup JSC fell 0.9 percent.
    Malaysian stocks trimmed earlier losses to end
marginally lower. Telecom firm Maxis Bhd was the worst
performer, declining 2.2 percent. 
    Philippine markets were closed for the week on
account of holidays, while Singapore will be shut on
Friday. 
    The Singapore bourse gained for a sixth consecutive week,
advancing 0.5 percent this week.
    
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3347.58   3348.64         -0.03
 Bangkok                1675      1673.2          0.11
 Jakarta                6507.221  6481.541        0.40
 Kuala Lumpur           1619.73   1620.9          -0.07
 Ho Chi Minh            962.3     972.1           -1.01
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3347.58   3068.76         9.09
 Bangkok                1675      1563.88         7.11
 Jakarta                6507.221  6,194.50        5.05
 Kuala Lumpur           1619.73   1690.58         -4.19
 Ho Chi Minh            962.3     892.54          7.82
 


 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
