SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia gains on Widodo's likely re-election; Vietnam falls

* Indonesia posts 1.3 pct weekly gain * Vietnam hits 2-mth closing low * Singapore stocks gain for 6th straight week By Niyati Shetty April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks ended higher on Thursday as President Joko Widodo looked poised to win a second term based on unofficial vote counts, while Vietnam shares slumped to a 2-month closing low dragged down by consumer staple and real estate counters. Results from private pollsters showed Widodo winning the popular vote with at least 54 percent, giving him a lead of around eight percentage points ahead of challenger Prabowo Subianto. "During his new term, we would expect stability and continuity in his polices, thus removing a major overhang for the market," DBS Bank said in a note to clients. The Jakarta index pared earlier gains, to end the session 0.4 percent higher. The benchmark, which will be closed for holidays on Friday, advanced 1.3 percent this week. Financials were the biggest boost to the index, with Bank Central Asia Tbk PT rising 2.4 percent and Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk PT adding 2.3 percent. Meanwhile, Vietnam shares declined for a fourth straight session, slipping 1 percent on Thursday, its lowest closing level since Feb. 18. Fitch Solutions said Vietnam's real GDP growth will slow to 6.5 percent this year from 7.1 percent in 2018, while earning growth in banking sector is also expected to ease. Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp slumped 6.4 percent, while Vingroup JSC fell 0.9 percent. Malaysian stocks trimmed earlier losses to end marginally lower. Telecom firm Maxis Bhd was the worst performer, declining 2.2 percent. Philippine markets were closed for the week on account of holidays, while Singapore will be shut on Friday. The Singapore bourse gained for a sixth consecutive week, advancing 0.5 percent this week. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3347.58 3348.64 -0.03 Bangkok 1675 1673.2 0.11 Jakarta 6507.221 6481.541 0.40 Kuala Lumpur 1619.73 1620.9 -0.07 Ho Chi Minh 962.3 972.1 -1.01 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3347.58 3068.76 9.09 Bangkok 1675 1563.88 7.11 Jakarta 6507.221 6,194.50 5.05 Kuala Lumpur 1619.73 1690.58 -4.19 Ho Chi Minh 962.3 892.54 7.82 (Reporting by Niyati Shetty in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)