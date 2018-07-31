SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hit by weak telecom earnings, Philippines slides

* Philippines on track to snap five sessions of gains * Indonesia set to snap seven sessions of gains By Syed Saif Hussain Naqvi July 31 (Reuters) - The Indonesian stock market slid on Tuesday after the country's largest telecom company reported a steep drop in first-half net income, while Philippine shares declined after a five-session winning run. Meanwhile, most other Southeast Asian stock markets inched higher as global investors were awaiting cues from the Bank of Japan and the U.S. Federal Reserve. The Bank of Japan pledged to keep interest rates "very low" for the time being and took measures to make its massive stimulus programme more flexible, reflecting its forecast that it would take time for inflation to hit its 2 percent target. The Fed is expected to keep rates unchanged and reaffirm the outlook for future rate hikes at its two-day meeting that ends on Wednesday. "Today's BOJ decision will be closely-watched with markets expecting some tweaks to its monetary stimulus program and if the Japanese government bond curve shifts higher by 10-15 bps, flows returning to Japan could pick up meaningfully," DBS said in a note. "The upshot is the developing market yields in general could rise if the BOJ signals less-loose monetary policy." Indonesian shares fell 1.6 percent and were set to snap a seven-session gaining run, after PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk, the country's largest telecom company, dropped 6.7 percent after its half-year net income slumped 28 percent. Indonesia's annual inflation rate in July likely increased slightly due to higher food prices, with the consumer price index (CPI) expected to climb 3.24 percent in July, according to a Reuters poll. Philippine shares dropped 1.4 percent as index heavyweights Ayala Land and SM Investments Corp shed 3.1 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Thai shares were flat, with Advanced Info Service and Airports of Thailand PCL and Production PCL posting minor gains. Thailand's annual headline inflation rate may have quickened in July and moved into the central bank's target range for a fourth straight month, with the median forecast of 12 economists expecting a 1.46 percent rise in headline consumer price index for July. The country's manufacturing production index likely rose 3.0 percent in June from a year earlier after rising 3.20 percent in May, the Reuters poll showed. Singapore shares gained a marginal 0.2 percent as gains in financials outweighed losses in industrials. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS as at 0445 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3312.45 3307.15 0.16 Bangkok 1701.46 1701.87 -0.02 Manila 7663.8 7773.32 -1.41 Jakarta 5934.126 6027.936 -1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1770.49 1770.26 0.01 Ho Chi Minh 956.76 949.73 0.74 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3312.45 3402.92 -2.66 Bangkok 1701.46 1753.71 -2.98 Manila 7663.8 8,558.42 -10.45 Jakarta 5934.126 6355.654 -6.63 Kuala Lumpur 1770.49 1796.81 -1.46 Ho Chi Minh 956.76 984.24 -2.79 (Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)