SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits 9-mth low on growth concerns

* Indonesia to release annual GDP data on Monday * Malaysia headed for third straight session of declines * Singapore touches over two-week low By Sumeet Gaikwad May 4 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday, as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of U.S. payrolls data later in the day, with Indonesia down on fears economic growth rate will weaken in the first quarter. The U.S. jobs report for April will likely underscore labour market strength. Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 192,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, after rising only 103,000 in March. Indonesia's GDP growth rate likely was a touch weaker in 2018's first three months than in the previous quarter as lacklustre consumption continued to constrain the pace, a Reuters poll showed. The country is due to release its annual GDP data on May 7. Indonesian stocks fell to their lowest since August 2017 as financials weighed, with Bank Central Asia falling 1 percent and Bank Negara Indonesia declining 2.3 percent. An index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell nearly 1 percent. Foreign investors net sold $55.3 million worth of Indonesian stocks on Thursday, stock exchange data showed. "We suspect the murky economic outlook amid low inflationary pressures have triggered the selloff. Further, we remain concerned that Bank Indonesia may be too much behind the yield curve," said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. "If the exogenous risk factors persist, pre-emptive policy tightening might need to be accompanied by politically-sensitive decisions of raising fuel and energy prices," DBS Bank said in a note. Singapore hit its lowest in over two weeks, with lenders DBS Group Holdings falling 1.7 percent and United Overseas Bank sliding 1.3 percent. Malaysian shares shed 0.3 percent on financials. Index heavyweights CIMB Group Holdings fell 1.6 percent, while Public Bank was off 0.6 percent. Markets are expected to closely watch the outcome of general elections scheduled next week. "Investors will be looking forward to policy continuity which will be crucial to ensuring economic stability after the election," DBS Bank said in a note. Philippine shares were flat, while Thailand edged lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: AS AT 0324 GMT Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3546.15 3575.68 -0.83 Bangkok 1787.42 1790.8 -0.19 Manila 7539.03 7535.1 0.05 Jakarta 5815.856 5858.732 -0.73 Kuala Lumpur 1846.16 1851.8 -0.30 Ho Chi Minh 1029.46 1026.46 0.29 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3546.15 3402.92 4.21 Bangkok 1787.42 1753.71 1.92 Manila 7539.03 6840.64 10.21 Jakarta 5815.856 6355.654 -8.49 Kuala Lumpur 1846.16 1796.81 2.75 Ho Chi Minh 1029.46 664.87 54.84 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)