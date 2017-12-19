SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record high on financials; Malaysia extends fall

By Nikhil Nainan Dec 19 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares hit a record high on Tuesday with financials and consumer goods driving the gains, while Malaysian stocks were headed for a third straight session of decline. The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose as much as 0.7 percent to an all-time high of 6,175.372, heading for a sixth straight session of gains. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT rose as much as 1.9 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT climbed up to 3.8 percent. Singapore shares edged up after three consecutive sessions of declines, supported by gains in the city-state's top three lenders. DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Ltd and United Overseas Bank Ltd rose between 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent. Thai shares extended gains into a fifth session, buoyed by financials and consumer staples. Kasikornbank PCL and Siam Makro PCL rose 1.7 percent and 3.4 percent, respectively. Malaysian shares fell as much as 0.7 percent with financial and consumer discretionary stocks declining the most. "There is concern that with the rate hike in the U.S., cheap fund might flow out of the country," said Redza Rahman, head of research at MDIF. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week but left its rate outlook for the coming years unchanged even as policymakers projected a short-term jump in U.S. economic growth from the Trump administration's proposed tax cuts. Philippine shares dropped 0.8 percent after Monday's 1 percent gain, dragged down by industrials and financials. JG Summit Holdings and BDO Unibank were the worst performers, shedding 4.4 percent and 2.6 percent, respectively. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0356 GMT Change at 0356 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3420.97 3414.82 0.18 Bangkok 1730.67 1723.71 0.40 Manila 8355 8422.82 -0.81 Jakarta 6153.504 6133.963 0.32 Kuala Lumpur 1740.02 1751.64 -0.66 Ho Chi Minh 954.92 958.06 -0.33 Change so far this year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3420.97 2880.76 18.75 Bangkok 1730.67 1542.94 12.17 Manila 8355 6840.64 22.14 Jakarta 6153.504 5296.711 16.18 Kuala Lumpur 1740.02 1641.73 5.99 Ho Chi Minh 954.92 664.87 43.63 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)