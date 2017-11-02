SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia hits record high; Singapore drops 1 pct

By Devika Syamnath Nov 2 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares scaled an all-time high on Thursday, driven by gains in telecom and financial stocks, while Singapore fell 1 percent with financials and industrials leading the decline. Indonesia's Jakarta IDX Composite Index rose as much as 0.6 percent to a record high of 6,081.87, extending gains into a third session. An index of the 45 most liquid stocks in Indonesia followed suit, rising as much as 1.6 percent to a record high of 1,011.911. Telkom Indonesia jumped as much as 4 percent, while Bank Central Asia, the nation's largest bank by market value, climbed up to 1.4 percent to a record high. "Global developments are largely in line with expectations, so there were no surprises to scare investors away from emerging markets," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Asian shares touched 10-year highs after the U.S. Federal Reserve expressed optimism about the economy, virtually cementing the case for a year-end rate hike as investors awaited the formal nomination of the next head of the central bank. President Donald Trump plans to nominate Fed Governor Jerome Powell, who is seen as more dovish on interest rates, as the next chair of the U.S. central bank, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. With Powell as frontrunner for the Fed chair, he's likely to continue Janet Yellen's dovish stance and that's also comforting the market, Shim said. Philippine shares rose as much as 1.7 percent after two days of holidays. Financials and industrials were among the top gainers with lender BDO Unibank surging up to 4.4 percent and SM Investments climbing as much as 2.4 percent. Meanwhile, Singapore shares were down for a third session in four, dragged by financials and industrials. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp declined 1.8 percent, while Sembcorp Industries fell 1.5 percent. Thai shares dropped as much as 0.5 percent, weighed down by financial and telecom stocks. Telecom services provider Total Access Communication fell 5.9 percent, while Kasikornbank dropped 1.3 percent. Vietnam shares jumped as much 0.8 percent, driven by gains in financials and consumer staples, before reversing course to trade marginally lower. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0421 GMT Market Current Previous Pct Move close Singapore 3365.75 3391.61 -0.76 Bangkok 1713.07 1714.55 -0.09 Manila 8506.59 8365.26 1.69 Jakarta 6081.47 6038.146 0.72 Kuala Lumpur 1740.25 1743.93 -0.21 Ho Chi Minh 841.86 842.71 -0.10 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3365.75 2880.76 16.84 Bangkok 1713.07 1542.94 11.03 Manila 8506.59 6840.64 24.35 Jakarta 6081.47 5296.711 14.82 Kuala Lumpur 1740.25 1641.73 6.00 Ho Chi Minh 841.86 664.87 26.62 (Reporting by Devika Syamnath; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)