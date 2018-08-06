SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia jumps on strong economic growth data

* Thailand declines nearly 1 pct * Manila comes off 2-month low By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Aug 6 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped more than 1.5 percent on Monday after data showed Southeast Asia's largest economy grew the fastest in 4-1/2 years in April-June, while Thai stocks dropped for a second session in three. Indonesia's economy grew 5.27 percent from a year earlier in the second quarter, helped by robust consumption during the Muslim fasting month, and beat a Reuters poll projection of 5.16 percent. The stronger growth was driven by an increase in private consumption and government expenditure, which boosted purchasing power, said Leo Putra Rinaldy, an economist at Jakarta-based Mandiri Sekuritas. "The (GDP) number will provide some relief for both the central bank and the government that has been overseeing rate hikes amid a pressured rupiah and had hiked a cumulative 100bps since May 2018," OCBC Bank said in a note. The Jakarta SE Composite Index rose to a two-month closing high in heavy trade, led by financials and telecoms. Telekom Indonesia ended 5.5 percent higher, while Astra International rose 4.2 percent. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets that gained, Singapore rose 0.60 percent with financials at the helm. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp advanced 2 percent after the lender beat market expectations with a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit. Thai shares gave up early gains to close about 1 percent lower with Indorama Ventures and Bangkok Dusit Medical Services shedding 5.8 percent and 3.7 percent respectively. Philippine shares closed little changed after declining to a more than two-month low, with losses in industrials and telecommunications outweighing gains in real estate stocks. SM Investments Corp closed 0.7 percent lower, while Ayala Land rose 3.6 percent. Local investors now await July inflation data ahead of a central bank meeting on Thursday. The annual inflation likely quickened for a seventh straight month in July due to higher food, fuel and utility costs, according to a Reuters poll. Asian shares pared gains as Chinese stocks swung into negative territory, dragged lower by the escalating Sino-U.S. trade war. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3285.34 3265.73 0.60 Bangkok 1696.24 1712.09 -0.93 Manila 7817.31 7819.39 -0.03 Jakarta 6101.131 6007.538 1.56 Kuala Lumpur 1779.75 1780.09 -0.02 Ho Chi Minh 960.23 959.6 0.07 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3285.34 3402.92 -3.46 Bangkok 1696.24 1753.71 -3.28 Manila 7817.31 8558.42 -8.66 Jakarta 6101.131 6355.654 -4.00 Kuala Lumpur 1779.75 1796.81 -0.95 Ho Chi Minh 960.23 984.24 -2.44 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)