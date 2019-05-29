Asia
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads gains, Thailand set to snap 3-session rise

    * Malaysia rises to highest in near 3-weeks
    * Philippines on track to post second consecutive gain

    May 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks were the top gainers
among Southeast Asian markets on Wednesday, recovering most of
their losses from the previous session, while strong corporate
results continued to boost Malaysian shares.  
    The Jakarta SE Composite index rose 1%, helped by
financials as well as telecom stocks. 
    Shares of Bank Central Asia gained 0.8%, while
those of Telekomunikasi Indonesia climbed 3.5%.
    The country has been tackling political turmoil following
the re-election of President Joko Widodo, with riots claiming
lives and injuring hundreds, which has left investors largely
uncertain.
    However, foreign inflows into government bonds continued
even during the unrest, Indonesia's central bank Governor Perry
Warjiyo told Reuters in an interview. "From May 20 through May
22, during the height of the unrest, there was a foreign inflow
of around 3.5 trillion rupiah into government bonds."

    Thai stocks edged lower and were on track to snap
three straight sessions of gains. 
    Energy and healthcare stocks led declines with Bangkok Dusit
Medical Services PCL and PTT PCL shedding
1.9% and 1.1%, respectively. 
    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares rose as much as 0.7% to
their highest level since May 9, with state utility firm Tenaga
Nasional Bhd contributing to most of the gains. 
    Tenaga added as much as 7% during the session, rising to a
more than one month high, after posting strong quarterly results
on Tuesday. Petronas Gas Bhd also extended gains for a
second session due to strong earnings rise of 1.8%.
   Philippine stocks extended gains to a second
consecutive session, with real estate and financial stocks
driving the index. 
    "This has more to do with investor sentiment than any
tangible economic data... These developments on the trade war
must have already been priced in," said Charles William Ang,
associate analyst at COL Financial Group.   
    Shares of SM Prime Holdings Inc and BDO Unibank
Inc advanced 0.5% and 1.4%, respectively. 
    Meanwhile, Singapore shares dipped, in line with
broader Asian markets, as industrial and consumer stocks dragged
the index. 
    Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd shed 1.2%, while
Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp slid 0.6%. 
    Vietnam stocks edged lower.  The country's trade
deficit widened to $1.3 billion in May, from $550 million in
April, while consumer prices for the month rose 2.88% from a
year earlier.

    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS As at 0426 GMT
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3156.88   3165.32         -0.27
 Bangkok                1627.75   1632.04         -0.26
 Manila                 7809.06   7761.29         0.62
 Jakarta                6094.399  6033.142        1.02
 Kuala Lumpur           1625.17   1614.57         0.66
 Ho Chi Minh            970.71    972             -0.13
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3156.88   3068.76         2.87
 Bangkok                1627.75   1563.88         4.08
 Manila                 7809.06   7,466.02        4.59
 Jakarta                6094.399  6,194.50        -1.62
 Kuala Lumpur           1625.17   1690.58         -3.87
 Ho Chi Minh            970.71    892.54          8.76
 
