SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads losses, corporate results boost Malaysia stocks

* Philippines snaps three sessions of losses * Malaysia rises to a 1-week high * Indonesia falls over 1% By Shreya Mariam Job May 28 (Reuters) - Indonesia shares dropped over 1% on Tuesday, making them the top losers in Southeast Asia as political unrest continued, while strong corporate results boosted Malaysian stocks. The Indonesian benchmark stock index snapped three sessions of gains, dragged by financial and telecom sectors. Shares of Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk Pt shed as much as 6.9% to its lowest level since May 20, while Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell 3.4%. An Indonesian police spokesman on Monday said that the police had arrested six people suspected of plotting to assassinate four state officials during a wave of civil unrest in Jakarta last week. Meanwhile, Malaysian stocks rallied to a one-week high, surging around 0.8%. State utility company Tenaga Nasional Bhd gained 2.6% after posting a near 8% rise in quarterly revenue. Shares of AMMB Holdings Bhd rose 2.8% after declaring a dividend of 15 sen per share and posting a 33% rise in its full-year net profit after tax and minority interests (PATMI) to 1,505.3 million Malaysian ringgit ($359.73 million). Philippine and Thai indices were among the other gainers. The Philippine Stock Exchange index snapped three sessions of losses to rise 0.5% on the back of real estate stocks. SM Prime Holdings Inc and Ayala Land Inc climbed 2.2% and 1.2%, respectively. Meanwhile, Thai stocks pared some of its gains from earlier in the session to end the day 0.4% higher. Rest of the markets in the region traded slightly lower as investors awaited further developments on the U.S.-China trade front. "The trade truce which was in play since the turn of the year has devolved into a waiting game where everyone waits to see who blinks first," a note from Maybank said. U.S. President Donald Trump told at a news conference that Washington was not ready to make a deal with Beijing, but he expected one in the future dampening investor sentiment. Singapore stocks edged marginally lower, while Vietnam stocks dipped 0.3%. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3165.32 3170.77 -0.17 Bangkok 1632.04 1624.84 0.44 Manila 7761.29 7725.01 0.47 Jakarta 6033.142 6098.974 -1.08 Kuala Lumpur 1614.57 1601.35 0.83 Ho Chi Minh 972 975.14 -0.32 Change so far in 2019 Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3165.32 3068.76 3.15 Bangkok 1632.04 1563.88 4.36 Manila 7761.29 7,466.02 3.95 Jakarta 6033.142 6,194.50 -2.60 Kuala Lumpur 1614.57 1690.58 -4.50 Ho Chi Minh 972 892.54 8.90 ($1 = 4.1845 ringgit) (Reporting by Shreya Mariam Job in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)