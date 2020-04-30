SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia leads regional gains on reassuring growth forecast

* All countries in the region mark best month this year * Thailand logs biggest monthly gain since Dec. 2003 * Lender DBS Group boosts Singapore By Nikhil Subba April 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia's benchmark closed over 3% higher on Thursday, posting its first monthly gain this year, after the country signalled a positive end to the financial year with economic growth set to recover. Bank Indonesia (BI) said on Thursday it expects a stronger recovery for GDP growth in the final quarter of the year and maintained its full-year 2020 forecast at 2.3%. The Indonesia benchmark rose 3.3% to close at a over two-week high, while marking its best day since April 17. The index ended the month nearly 4% higher, after three straight months of losses. Bank Central Asia climbed 6.6%, while Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Nasional Syariah jumped 20.4% at close. Meanwhile, markets were lifted by positive early results from a U.S government clinical trial showing that Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental drug remdesivir helped certain COVID-19 patients recover more quickly from the illness. "The vaccine is incredibly positive news for the oil market as it suggests a quicker recovery in global demand as oil downstream sectors would be expected to fire up," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note. Oil prices rose on Thursday on signs that gasoline demand is starting to pick up as COVID-19 restrictions begin easing in parts of the world.] Singapore's Straits Times Index climbed about 2% to settle at a peak of over two weeks, boosted by financials. The benchmark rose 5.8% in April, its biggest monthly gain since end-June 2019. DBS Group closed at seven-week peak, while logging its best session since March 25, after the lender retained its quarterly dividend and flagged a stable annual outlook. Malaysia stocks ended the session nearly 2% up, while closing the month more than 4% higher - its best monthly performance since July 2018. Petronas Chemicals Group finished nearly 9% up, while Press Metal Aluminium Holdings ended 4.2% higher. Thai stocks firmed 1.5% to close at its highest since March 6. In April, the index advanced about 15.3%, its biggest monthly gain since December 2003. Mobile phones supplier TWZ Corp jumped 20% at close, while Thai Oil closed 3.2% higher. For Asian Companies click SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 2624.23 2574.73 1.92 Bangkok 1301.66 1282.68 1.48 Manila 5700.71 5643.97 1.01 Jakarta 4716.403 4567.323 3.26 Kuala Lumpur 1407.78 1380.3 1.99 Ho Chi Minh 769.11 767.21 0.25 Change so far in 2020 Market Current End 2019 Pct Move Singapore 2624.23 3222.83 -18.57 Bangkok 1301.66 1579.84 -17.61 Manila 5700.71 7,815.26 -27.06 Jakarta 4716.403 6,299.54 -25.13 Kuala Lumpur 1407.78 1588.76 -11.39 Ho Chi Minh 769.11 960.99 -19.97 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)