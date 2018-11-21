SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia fall the most; export data lifts Thai shares

* Indonesia top loser in the region * Philippines snaps five sessions of gains * Thailand gains on positive export data By Aman Swami Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Malaysian stocks led losses on Wednesday tracking Asian peers as mounting concerns about slackening global growth hurt sentiment and battered Wall Street, though better-than-expected exports data boosted Thai shares. U.S. stocks sold off for a second day on Tuesday as energy shares dropped with oil prices, while retailers including Target and Kohl's sank after weak earnings and forecasts, fuelling worries about economic growth. The Indonesian benchmark index was the top loser in Southeast Asia, dropping about 1 percent, weighed down by financial and energy stocks. Oil bounced by more than 1 percent on Wednesday to claw back some of the previous day's 6 percent plunge, lifted by a report of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories and record Indian crude imports. Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dipped 1 percent, while United Tractors Tbk PT plunged 7.1 percent. Malaysian stocks slumped 0.9 percent, with telecommunication firm Axiata Group dropping 2.6 percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd declining 2.3 percent to an over two-week closing low. Philippine shares were off 0.5 percent, snapping a five-session winning streak, dragged by losses in industrial and financial stocks. Conglomerate SM Investments Corp shed 2.1 percent, while BDO Unibank Inc extended losses to a second straight session, slipping 1.8 percent. Meanwhile, Thai shares added 0.3 percent, led by gains in financial and real estate sectors. Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose a higher-than-expected 8.7 percent in October after a surprise decline in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. Property developer Central Pattana PCL firmed up 1.7 percent, while Siam Commercial Bank PCL gained 1.1 percent. Singapore stocks edged up 0.4 percent, ending a two-day losing run, driven by gains in financial stocks. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.7 percent, while rival bank United Overseas Bank Ltd climbed 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3038.65 3026.99 0.39 Bangkok 1617.33 1612.03 0.33 Manila 7265.45 7302.94 -0.51 Jakarta 5948.052 6005.297 -0.95 Kuala Lumpur 1695.37 1710.71 -0.90 Ho Chi Minh 922.56 919.02 0.39 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3038.65 3402.92 -10.70 Bangkok 1617.33 1753.71 -7.78 Manila 7265.45 8558.42 -15.11 Jakarta 5948.052 6355.654 -6.41 Kuala Lumpur 1695.37 1796.81 -5.65 Ho Chi Minh 922.56 984.24 -6.27 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Sunil Nair)