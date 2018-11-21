Asia
SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Malaysia fall the most; export data lifts Thai shares

Aman Swami

    * Indonesia top loser in the region
    * Philippines snaps five sessions of gains
    * Thailand gains on positive export data 

    Nov 21 (Reuters) - Indonesian and Malaysian stocks led
losses on Wednesday tracking Asian peers as mounting concerns
about slackening global growth hurt sentiment and battered Wall
Street, though better-than-expected exports data boosted Thai
shares. 
    U.S. stocks sold off for a second day on Tuesday as energy
shares dropped with oil prices, while retailers including Target
and Kohl's sank after weak earnings and forecasts, fuelling
worries about economic growth.
    The Indonesian benchmark index was the top loser in
Southeast Asia, dropping about 1 percent, weighed down by
financial and energy stocks.
    Oil bounced by more than 1 percent on Wednesday to claw back
some of the previous day's 6 percent plunge, lifted by a report
of an unexpected decline in U.S. commercial crude inventories
and record Indian crude imports.
    Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT dipped 1 percent, while
United Tractors Tbk PT plunged 7.1 percent.
    Malaysian stocks slumped 0.9 percent, with
telecommunication firm Axiata Group dropping 2.6
percent and Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd declining
2.3 percent to an over two-week closing low.
     Philippine shares were off 0.5 percent, snapping a
five-session winning streak, dragged by losses in industrial and
financial stocks.
    Conglomerate SM Investments Corp shed 2.1 percent,
while BDO Unibank Inc extended losses to a second
straight session, slipping 1.8 percent.    
    Meanwhile, Thai shares added 0.3 percent, led by
gains in financial and real estate sectors.
    Thailand's customs-cleared exports rose a
higher-than-expected 8.7 percent in October after a surprise
decline in the previous month, the commerce ministry said on
Wednesday.
    Property developer Central Pattana PCL firmed up
1.7 percent, while Siam Commercial Bank PCL gained 1.1
percent.
    Singapore stocks edged up 0.4 percent, ending a
two-day losing run, driven by gains in financial stocks.
    Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp rose 0.7 percent,
while rival bank United Overseas Bank Ltd climbed 1.1
percent.
          
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                             
 Market          Current   Previous Close  Pct Move
 Singapore       3038.65   3026.99         0.39
 Bangkok         1617.33   1612.03         0.33
 Manila          7265.45   7302.94         -0.51
 Jakarta         5948.052  6005.297        -0.95
 Kuala Lumpur    1695.37   1710.71         -0.90
 Ho Chi Minh     922.56    919.02          0.39
                                           
 Change on year                            
 Market          Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore       3038.65   3402.92         -10.70
 Bangkok         1617.33   1753.71         -7.78
 Manila          7265.45   8558.42         -15.11
 Jakarta         5948.052  6355.654        -6.41
 Kuala Lumpur    1695.37   1796.81         -5.65
 Ho Chi Minh     922.56    984.24          -6.27
 
 (Reporting by Aman Swami; Editing by Sunil Nair)
