SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia, Philippines jump on U.S.-China trade talks optimism

* Vietnam climbs for fifth straight session * Singapore, Malaysian, Thai shares also rise By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri Sept 13 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares jumped on Thursday and Philippine stocks saw respite after six days of declines on hopes that China and the United States could strike a deal in their bitter tariff dispute during a new round of trade talks. Markets in Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia also rose, tracking broader Asia, after news that the Trump administration invited Chinese officials to restart talks. Asian shares ex-Japan rose 0.7 percent and looked set to snap a nine-session losing streak. Fears of an escalation in the tariff feud between the world's two largest economies have hit sentiment in recent days and news of the trade talks comes as the United States prepares to impose duties on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Indonesian stocks climbed more than 1 percent, with financial and telecom shares driving gains. Telekom Indonesia rose 4.2 percent, while Bank Mandiri advanced 2.8 percent. "The Indonesian market was one of the most hurt market among emerging markets peers, and investors have been waiting for any signs of relief", said Taye Shim, head of research at Mirae Asset Sekuritas. The resumption of the trade talks with China has helped fuel investor confidence, he said, speaking from Jakarta. Shares in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, have slid 9 percent this year. Meanwhile, the Philippine stock index climbed as much as 0.7 percent, as conglomerate JG Summit and consumer food group Universal Robina gained 2.5 percent each. Singaporean shares inched up 0.5 percent with financials providing the boost. DBS Group and United Overseas Bank Ltd added 1 percent each. Thai shares jumped over 1.5 percent with gas supplier PTT Public Co rising 3 percent, and Airports of Thailand gaining 2 percent. Malaysia's benchmark index inched 0.2 percent higher after touching a four-week low earlier in the session. Banker CIMB Group Holdings gained 2 percent. For Asian companies, click SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0422 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3129.22 3124.65 0.15 Bangkok 1705.48 1679.39 1.55 Manila 7468.44 7449.2 0.26 Jakarta 5852 5798.151 0.93 Kuala Lumpur 1788.77 1785.25 0.20 Ho Chi Minh 990.32 987.01 0.34 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3129.22 3402.92 -8.04 Bangkok 1705.48 1753.71 -2.75 Manila 7468.44 8558.42 -12.74 Jakarta 5852 6355.654 -7.92 Kuala Lumpur 1788.77 1796.81 -0.45 Ho Chi Minh 990.32 984.24 0.62 (Additional Reporting by Soumyajit Saha; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)