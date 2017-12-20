FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 20, 2017 / 4:53 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia retreats after 6 days of gains; Malaysia up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    By Nikhil Nainan
    Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks dropped 1
percent on Wednesday after hitting an all-time high in the
previous session, while Malaysian shares rose nearly 1
percent after three consecutive sessions of falls. 
    The Jakarta SE Composite Index was headed for its first
session of fall in seven with almost all sectors in the red. 
    Consumer discretionary and consumer goods stocks were the
biggest drags. Astra International Tbk PT dropped over
2 percent, while Unilever Indonesia Tbk PT fell 1.4
percent. 
    Financials drove the gains in Malaysia, with Public Bank
 gaining 1.7 percent and CIMB Group Holdings
climbing 3.2 percent.
    Malaysia's consumer price index rose 3.4 percent in November
from a year earlier, on higher transport costs, government data
showed. The annual inflation rate matched the 3.4 percent
forecast in a Reuters poll, and was down from the 3.7 percent
recorded in October.
    Thai shares hit their highest in nearly 24 years in
choppy trade and were last up 0.1 percent. 
    Consumer staples and telecom stocks helped the market gain. 
   Siam Makro PCL was the top gainer, rising 5.3
percent.
    Thailand's central bank is expected to leave its benchmark
interest rate near record lows on Wednesday, as economic growth
picks up, inflation is still tame and high household debt
remains a worry.
    Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Tuesday he
would use a special order that gives the military sweeping
powers to allow political parties to prepare for next year's
general election.
    Philippine shares were little changed after declining
0.7 percent in the previous session. Financial and real estate
stocks were among the laggards, outweighing gains in telecoms.
    Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co dropped 1.2 percent 
and Security Bank Corp declined 0.8 percent, while
PLDT Inc rose 2.1 percent.
    Singaporean shares extended falls into a fifth
session, hitting their lowest in nearly two weeks. 
    Telecom and industrial stocks were the biggest losers.   
Singapore Telecommunications and Jardine Matheson
Holdings fell 0.8 percent and 0.9 percent,
respectively.    

For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: CHANGE AT 0432 GMT 
 Market                   Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore                3396.17   3404.47         -0.24
 Bangkok                  1733.66   1576.73         0.1
 Manila                   8363.51   8365.96         -0.03
 Jakarta                  6101.727  6167.666        -1.07
 Kuala Lumpur             1749.19   1736.95         0.70
 Ho Chi Minh              956.97    951.42          0.58
                                                    
 Change so far this year                            
 Market                   Current   End 2016        Pct Move
 Singapore                3396.17   2880.76         17.89
 Bangkok                  1733.66   1542.94         12.36
 Manila                   8363.51   6840.64         22.26
 Jakarta                  6101.727  5296.711        15.20
 Kuala Lumpur             1749.19   1641.73         6.55
 Ho Chi Minh              956.97    664.87          43.93
 
 (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)

