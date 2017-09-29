SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises 1 pct as cbank signals pause on rate cuts

By Aaron Saldanha Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares rose a little over 1 percent on Friday, as signs that the country's central bank was moving to pause on rate cuts lifted financials, while Thailand edged up as a double-digit growth in exports cheered investors. Indonesia's central bank governor said on Friday that two cuts in its benchmark rate in the last two months are "sufficient", after it surprised markets by reducing it by a total of 50 basis points to spur economic growth. The Indonesian index closed slightly above 1 percent, boosted by Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Central Asia. The index eked out a marginal 0.6 percent increase on month. Thailand settled up 0.4 percent, supported by data showing exports grew about 16 percent, boosting the country's current account surplus. Consumer staples and financials led the gains, with convenience store operator CP All Pcl hitting a record closing high. Thai shares ended September up 3.5 percent, their best month since July last year. The Philippine index edged up, as telecom stocks and utilities climbed. Telecom provider PLDT Inc closed up 3.8 percent. The index posted a 2.7 percent monthly increase. Singapore fell 0.2 percent, ending the week steady, as financials dragged. "Singapore banks have still relatively held up pretty well," said Joel Ng, an analyst with Singapore-based KGI Securities. "They have had a good run with 25 percent gains over the last year." DBS Group Holdings, the largest lender by market capitalisation, fell 0.4 percent. It has however risen about s38 percent over the last one year up to Thursday's close. Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp and United Overseas Bank Ltd, which both lost more than 0.5 percent on Friday, have gained over 25 percent during the same period. Malaysian shares closed at a two-month low, their ninth straight session of losses, the worst losing streak in more than seven years. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3219.91 3227.14 -0.22 Bangkok 1673.16 1666.36 0.41 Manila 8171.43 8156.04 0.19 Jakarta 5900.854 5841.047 1.02 Kuala Lumpur 1755.58 1758.06 -0.14 Ho Chi Minh 804.42 804.82 -0.05 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3219.91 2880.76 11.77 Bangkok 1673.16 1542.94 8.44 Manila 8171.43 6840.64 19.45 Jakarta 5900.854 5296.711 11.41 Kuala Lumpur 1755.58 1641.73 6.93 Ho Chi Minh 804.42 664.87 20.99 (Reporting by Aaron Saldanha; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)