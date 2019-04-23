SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises; others trade flat-to-lower

* Indonesian stocks rise after profit taking on Monday * Philippine stocks down; trading thin in wake of earthquake By Ambar Warrick April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose, while most other Southeast Asian markets traded flat-to-lower on Tuesday as concerns over China slowing its pace of policy easing kept early trading subdued. Chinese stocks had dropped on Monday after comments from top policymakers suggested that monetary easing may be more prudent going forward. Regional markets had seen small movements during the session. Local markets have been especially sensitive to developments in China, given its status as their largest trading partner. Prospects about a stimulus in China, particularly through easier lending and increased industrial production, spurred Southeast Asian markets higher this year. On Tuesday, Indonesian markets rose about 0.4 percent, as consumer stocks led gains with Unilever Indonesia and Astra International adding about 1.4 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Both stocks had seen rampant profit taking on Monday, and are expected to report their quarterly earnings this week. Spirits have been high over the re-election prospects of incumbent leader Joko Widodo, who has promised to ramp up development of domestic infrastructure. On the other hand, Philippine stocks led declines, losing about 0.8 percent with industrials and financials leading broad-based losses. Industrial conglomerate SM Investments Corp shed about 0.7 percent, while financial conglomerate Ayala Corp dropped 1.2 percent. Philippines suspended foreign exchange trading and a treasury bond auction on Tuesday, officials said, due to the impact of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the main island of Luzon, causing disruption in Manila and nearby provinces. Trading volumes in the region were at a fifth of their 30-day average. The Philippine economy is also expected to take a hit from resurgent oil prices, given its large, oil-driven trade deficit. Singapore stocks declined about 0.2 percent, with financials weighing the most. DBS Group, the country's largest lender, shed about 0.2 percent. March inflation data, due later in the day, is expected to have accelerated on to higher transport costs, according to a Reuters poll. However, given Singapore's lukewarm inflation outlook for 2019, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is likely to keep its setting unchanged for the near-term, which could benefit equity markets. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS ON 0338 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3352.35 3357.7 -0.16 Bangkok 1675.3 1673.48 0.11 Manila 7781.18 7832.43 -0.65 Jakarta 6441.697 6414.743 0.42 Kuala Lumpur 1623.01 1622.06 0.06 Ho Chi Minh 965.02 965.86 -0.09 Change on year Market Current End 2018 Pct Move Singapore 3352.35 3068.76 9.24 Bangkok 1675.3 1563.88 7.12 Manila 7781.18 7466.02 4.22 Jakarta 6441.697 6194.498 3.99 Kuala Lumpur 1623.01 1690.58 -4.00 Ho Chi Minh 965.02 892.54 8.12 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Uttaresh.V)