Asia
April 23, 2019 / 4:23 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia rises; others trade flat-to-lower

Ambar Warrick

4 Min Read

    * Indonesian stocks rise after profit taking on Monday
    * Philippine stocks down; trading thin in wake of earthquake

    By Ambar Warrick
    April 23 (Reuters) - Indonesian stocks rose, while most
other Southeast Asian markets traded flat-to-lower on Tuesday as
concerns over China slowing its pace of policy easing kept early
trading subdued. 
    Chinese stocks had dropped on Monday after comments from top
policymakers suggested that monetary easing may be more prudent
going forward. Regional markets had seen small movements during
the session.
    Local markets have been especially sensitive to developments
in China, given its status as their largest trading partner.
Prospects about a stimulus in China, particularly through easier
lending and increased industrial production, spurred Southeast
Asian markets higher this year.
    On Tuesday, Indonesian markets rose about 0.4
percent, as consumer stocks led gains with Unilever Indonesia
 and Astra International adding about 1.4
percent and 1.7 percent, respectively. Both stocks had seen
rampant profit taking on Monday, and are expected to report
their quarterly earnings this week.
    Spirits have been high over the re-election prospects of
incumbent leader Joko Widodo, who has promised to ramp up
development of domestic infrastructure. 
    On the other hand, Philippine stocks led declines,
losing about 0.8 percent with industrials and financials leading
broad-based losses. 
    Industrial conglomerate SM Investments Corp shed
about 0.7 percent, while financial conglomerate Ayala Corp
 dropped 1.2 percent.
    Philippines suspended foreign exchange trading and a
treasury bond auction on Tuesday, officials said, due to the
impact of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake that hit the main island of
Luzon, causing disruption in Manila and nearby provinces.

    Trading volumes in the region were at a fifth of their
30-day average. The Philippine economy is also expected to take
a hit from resurgent oil prices, given its large, oil-driven
trade deficit.
    Singapore stocks declined about 0.2 percent, with financials
weighing the most. DBS Group, the country's largest
lender, shed about 0.2 percent.
    March inflation data, due later in the day, is expected to
have accelerated on to higher transport costs, according to a
Reuters poll. However, given Singapore's lukewarm inflation
outlook for 2019, the Monetary Authority of Singapore is likely
to keep its setting unchanged for the near-term, which could
benefit equity markets.
  
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS  ON 0338 GMT
    
 Change on the day                            
 Market             Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3352.35   3357.7          -0.16
 Bangkok            1675.3    1673.48         0.11
 Manila             7781.18   7832.43         -0.65
 Jakarta            6441.697  6414.743        0.42
 Kuala Lumpur       1623.01   1622.06         0.06
 Ho Chi Minh        965.02    965.86          -0.09
                                              
 Change on year                               
 Market             Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore          3352.35   3068.76         9.24
 Bangkok            1675.3    1563.88         7.12
 Manila             7781.18   7466.02         4.22
 Jakarta            6441.697  6194.498        3.99
 Kuala Lumpur       1623.01   1690.58         -4.00
 Ho Chi Minh        965.02    892.54          8.12
 
 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by
Uttaresh.V)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below