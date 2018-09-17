SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia sinks on disappointing trade data, U.S. tariff threat

* Indonesia down nearly 2 pct * Singapore slips after 3 sessions of gains By Sumeet Gaikwad Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares plunged on Monday as a wider-than-expected August trade deficit and the imminent new round of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods hurt investor sentiment in the region. Indonesia's trade deficit narrowed in August, but the gap was larger than expected as exports growth slowed, government data showed on Monday, adding to pressure on the rupiah and local stocks. The local currency rupiah too was under pressure, and fell 0.5 percent. U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to announce new tariffs on about $200 billion on Chinese imports as early as Monday, a senior administration official told Reuters on Saturday. Trump's plan comes at a time when his Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's attempts to restart trade talks with another bilateral meeting this month. Indonesian stock index closed 1.8 percent lower, its worst trading day in more than a week, with losses across the board. Telekomunikasi Indonesia was the biggest drag on the benchmark, falling 3.3 percent, while conglomerate Astra International lost 3.8 percent. The index of the country's 45 most liquid stocks fell 2.4 percent. Singapore shares slid 0.6 percent after three sessions of gains, with United Overseas Bank falling 1.3 percent and Jardine Matheson Holdings declining 0.5 percent. Singapore's on-year non-oil domestic exports (NODX) growth slowed sharply in August as sales of pharmaceuticals came off the sizzling pace of the month before, official data showed on Monday. Energy and financial stocks dragged the Thai index marginally lower with oil and gas producer PTT falling 1.5 percent. Philippine shares were largely unchanged as gains in real estate and consumer staples were offset by losses in industrial stocks. Malaysian financial markets were shut for a holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on day Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3141.4 3161.42 -0.63 Bangkok 1718.39 1722.21 -0.22 Manila 7413.56 7413.15 0.01 Jakarta 5824.257 5931.281 -1.80 Ho Chi Minh 987.61 991.34 -0.38 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3141.4 3402.92 -7.69 Bangkok 1718.39 1753.71 -2.01 Manila 7413.56 8558.42 -13.38 Jakarta 5824.257 6355.654 -8.36 Kuala Lumpur 1803.76 1796.81 0.39 Ho Chi Minh 987.61 984.24 0.34 (Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)