June 28, 2018 / 4:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia slumps to 1-yr low, Philippines resumes fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore stocks eke out marginal gains
    * Philippines set for 10th session of losses in 13
    * Indonesia plunges over 2 pct to lowest since May last year

    By Ambar Warrick
    June 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell
on Thursday, with the Philippines giving up the previous
session's solid gains and Indonesia plunging to a more than
1-year low, as simmering U.S.-China trade tensions kept
investors off risky bets.
    Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday after
Wall Street retreated overnight on renewed uncertainty regarding
the U.S. stance on Chinese investments in American technology
companies.
    "Given the mixed market currents, Asian bourses may remain
rangebound today, as nervous investors keep an eye on the yuan,
and the rising crude oil price," OCBC said on a note.
    Philippine shares resumed their fall, after a 2.4
percent jump in the previous session on selective
bargain-buying, which boosted industrials and real estate
stocks.
    Heavyweight SM Investments shed more than 1 percent,
while property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell
2.2 percent. The index was set for its 10th session of losses in
13.
    Philippine stocks, which have so far this year nearly erased
all the gains made in 2017, are the worst performers in the
region. 
    The peso's depreciation and a bloated current account
deficit have contributed to the Philippine index's year-to-date
losses ballooning to double digits in percentage terms. 
    Indonesian stocks plunged to their lowest since May
2017 and were on track for their third straight losing session.
    Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper lost nearly 4 percent,
while cigarette maker Gudang Garam shed 1.6 percent.
    The Indonesian rupiah fell about 0.7 percent to its
lowest since October 2015.
    Meanwhile, Singapore stocks rose about 0.1 percent . 
   
 
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
 Change as at 0405 GMT                             
 Market                  Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore               3258.1    3254.77         0.10
 Bangkok                 1618.5    1618.66         -0.01
 Manila                  7082.15   7176.43         -1.31
 Jakarta                 5669.986  5787.552        -2.03
 Kuala Lumpur            1665.44   1666.08         -0.04
 Ho Chi Minh             955.88    968.91          -1.34
                                                   
 Change on year                                    
 Market                  Current   End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore               3258.1    3402.92         -4.26
 Bangkok                 1618.5    1753.71         -7.71
 Manila                  7082.15   8558.42         -17.25
 Jakarta                 5669.986  6355.654        -10.79
 Kuala Lumpur            1665.44   1796.81         -7.31
 Ho Chi Minh             955.88    984.24          -2.88
 

    

 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
