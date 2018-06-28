SE Asia Stocks-Indonesia slumps to 1-yr low, Philippines resumes fall

* Singapore stocks eke out marginal gains * Philippines set for 10th session of losses in 13 * Indonesia plunges over 2 pct to lowest since May last year By Ambar Warrick June 28 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Thursday, with the Philippines giving up the previous session's solid gains and Indonesia plunging to a more than 1-year low, as simmering U.S.-China trade tensions kept investors off risky bets. Asian stocks slumped to nine-month lows on Thursday after Wall Street retreated overnight on renewed uncertainty regarding the U.S. stance on Chinese investments in American technology companies. "Given the mixed market currents, Asian bourses may remain rangebound today, as nervous investors keep an eye on the yuan, and the rising crude oil price," OCBC said on a note. Philippine shares resumed their fall, after a 2.4 percent jump in the previous session on selective bargain-buying, which boosted industrials and real estate stocks. Heavyweight SM Investments shed more than 1 percent, while property developer SM Prime Holdings Inc fell 2.2 percent. The index was set for its 10th session of losses in 13. Philippine stocks, which have so far this year nearly erased all the gains made in 2017, are the worst performers in the region. The peso's depreciation and a bloated current account deficit have contributed to the Philippine index's year-to-date losses ballooning to double digits in percentage terms. Indonesian stocks plunged to their lowest since May 2017 and were on track for their third straight losing session. Indah Kiat Pulp & Paper lost nearly 4 percent, while cigarette maker Gudang Garam shed 1.6 percent. The Indonesian rupiah fell about 0.7 percent to its lowest since October 2015. Meanwhile, Singapore stocks rose about 0.1 percent . For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change as at 0405 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3258.1 3254.77 0.10 Bangkok 1618.5 1618.66 -0.01 Manila 7082.15 7176.43 -1.31 Jakarta 5669.986 5787.552 -2.03 Kuala Lumpur 1665.44 1666.08 -0.04 Ho Chi Minh 955.88 968.91 -1.34 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3258.1 3402.92 -4.26 Bangkok 1618.5 1753.71 -7.71 Manila 7082.15 8558.42 -17.25 Jakarta 5669.986 6355.654 -10.79 Kuala Lumpur 1665.44 1796.81 -7.31 Ho Chi Minh 955.88 984.24 -2.88 (Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)