SE Asia Stocks-Indonesian shares fall over 1%, Malaysia rises

    * Indonesian shares fall on telco, utility stocks
    * Thai September exports fall 1.5%
    * Malaysian stocks gain over 1%

    Oct 31 (Reuters) - Indonesian shares fell over 1% on
Thursday, weighed down by telecom and utility stocks, while
Malaysia gained on strength in the country's banking sector
after an upbeat review by its central bank.
    The Jakarta index closed at its lowest in over a
week as poor earnings from Indonesia's third biggest company
Telekomunikasi Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT dragged the
telco sector lower.
    Telkom Indonesia reported a 4.4% fall in third-quarter
revenue, missing Jefferies estimates, as sales from its data and
internet segment decelerated.
    Meanwhile, a 13.5% drop in natural gas distributor
Perusahaan Gas Negara Tbk PT, following multiple local
reports about the government blocking PGAS's plans to raise gas
prices also tugged on the index.
    An index of Jakarta's 45 most liquid stocks ended
1.4% lower.
    Thai shares pared early gains to end the session
flat after export growth for September came in 1.5% lower.

    The index lost 2.2% this month.
    Meanwhile, Malaysian shares gained 1.1%, buoyed by
financials.
    Bank Negara Malaysia in its monthly report said it expected
banking institutions to withstand severe macroeconomic and
financial shocks as they are armed with excess capital buffers.
(bit.ly/2r22NQF)
    Public Bank Bhd jumped 4.6%, while CIMB Group
Holdings Bhd rose 3.1%.
    Philippines shaved off 0.5%, with heavyweights Ayala
Land Inc and Bank of the Philippine Islands 
losing 2% and 2.9%, respectively.
    The benchmark, however, added 2.6% this month.
    "The market in general was relatively stronger in last few
days, particularly the financials ... so I think today is just
profit taking in the market," Charles William Ang, associate
analyst at COL Financial Group said.
   Property developer Ayala Land added 2.2% in the past three
sessions, whereas BPI gained 3%, compared with a 1.2% jump in
the index.
    Singapore shares advanced 0.7% to their highest in
nearly three months, helped by financial stocks. The benchmark
added 3.6% for the month.
    
For Asian Companies click; 
    
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS       
 Change on the day                                
 Market                 Current   Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore              3229.88   3207.92         0.68
 Bangkok                1601.49   1601.83         -0.02
 Manila                 7977.12   8020.06         -0.54
 Jakarta                6228.317  6295.747        -1.07
 Kuala Lumpur           1597.98   1580            1.14
 Ho Chi Minh            998.82    1000.89         -0.21
                                                  
 Change so far in 2019                            
 Market                 Current   End 2018        Pct Move
 Singapore              3229.88   3068.76         5.25
 Bangkok                1601.49   1563.88         2.40
 Manila                 7977.12   7,466.02        6.85
 Jakarta                6228.317  6,194.50        0.55
 Kuala Lumpur           1597.98   1690.58         -5.48
 Ho Chi Minh            998.82    892.54          11.91
 

 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak
Dasgupta)
