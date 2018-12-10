SE Asia Stocks-Jittery on global growth concerns, trade friction

Financials
    * China Nov exports up 5.4 pct y/y, lag forecast of 10 pct
    * Asian ex-Japan shares at nearly three-week low 
    * Malaysia slips to a five-month low

    Dec 10 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets dropped on
Monday in line with broader Asia as global growth worries and
concerns over renewed flare-up in friction between Washington
and Beijing hurt global equities, with Singapore falling the
most to a two-week low. 
    Market sentiment reeled after lacklustre trade data from
China - the largest trade partner for most of Southeast Asian
countries - was released over the weekend, reflecting slower
global and domestic demand.
    China reported weaker-than-expected November exports and
imports; with exports only rising 5.4 percent from a year
earlier, Chinese customs data showed on Saturday, well short of
the 10 percent forecast in a Reuters poll.
    Markets were already affected on news that Canadian
officials had arrested the chief financial officer of Chinese
smartphone maker Huawei for extradition to the United States.
    
    "In the wake of the Huawei, which will likely remain in the
headlines for some time as China continues to pressure both
Canada and the United States to withdraw charges, it's more than
apparent that U.S.-China tensions are well beyond trade. And
when combined with the fact "Tariffs-Limbo" is likely to extend
well into 2019 ... it could still explode into a full-blown
trade war," Stephen Innes, OANDA Head of Trading - APAC, said in
a note.
    Investor sentiment also wilted on comments by White House
trade adviser Peter Navarro saying U.S. officials would raise
tariff rates on Chinese imports if the two countries could not
come to an agreement during a 90-day negotiating period. 
    This announcement sent broader Asian shares to a two-week
low, with Asia ex-Japan shares slipping 1.4
percent to their weakest in nearly three weeks.
    Singapore shares were the worst performers in the
region, and on course to post their fifth straight session of
declines. Industrials and financials sectors weighed on the
index with conglomerate Jardine Matheson Holdings
losing 2.5 percent and lender DBS Group Holdings
dropping to a nearly two-week low. 
    Philippine shares were in red, dragged down by
industrials sector. Index heavyweights SM Investments Corp
 hit a one-week low, while shares of JG Summit Holdings
 were headed for a fourth straight session of losses. 
    In Malaysia, the benchmark index plunged to its
lowest since July 9, weighed down by declines in the banking
sector. Financial services provider CIMB Group Holdings
 dropped to its lowest in nearly two weeks, while Hong
Leong Bank Bhd fell up to 2.4 percent. 
    Vietnam shares edged lower, as financials and real
estate sectors accounted for most of the declines.
    Thai financial markets were closed for a public holiday. 
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0434 GMT
    
  Market           Current       Previous close  Pct Move
  Singapore        3068.71       3111.12         -1.36
  Manila           7408.57       7461.06         -0.70
  Jakarta          6100.242      6126.356        -0.43
  Kuala Lumpur     1664.95       1680.54         -0.93
  Ho Chi Minh      955.37        958.59          -0.34
                                                 
  Change on year                                 
  Market           Current       End 2017        Pct Move
  Singapore        3068.71       3402.92         -9.82
  Manila           7408.57       8558.42         -13.44
  Jakarta          6100.242      6355.654        -4.02
  Kuala Lumpur     1664.95       1796.81         -7.34
  Ho Chi Minh      955.37        984.24          -2.93
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
