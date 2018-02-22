FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 10:06 AM / in 12 hours

SE Asia Stocks-Jittery on U.S. rate risks; Philippines sheds 1.1 pct

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Singapore falls 0.8 pct with broad-based losses
    * Philippines, Vietnam hardest hit

    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets were
buffeted by a region-wide sell-off on Thursday as investors
fretted over the possibility of a quickening in U.S. interest
rate hikes, with Vietnam and the Philippines bearing the brunt.
    The U.S. Federal Reserve's rate-setting committee voiced
more confidence in the need to keep raising interest rates at
its latest policy meeting, minutes released on Wednesday showed,
with most believing that inflation would perk up.
    E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent and
FTSE futures slid 0.8 percent. Asia shares ex-Japan
 dropped 1 percent.
    Philippine shares shed 1.1 percent, dragged by index
heavyweight SM Investments Corp which slid 3.6 percent
to its lowest close since mid-November.
    Ayala Corp fell 2.5 percent.
    The Singapore index was down 0.8 percent, weighed
down by industrials and financial stocks. 
    Lender DBS Group Holdings retreated from recent
all-time highs to fall 1.5 percent, while Keppel Corporation Ltd
 declined 2.2 percent.
    Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Holdings Ltd was the
biggest loser on the index, slipping 4 percent to a one-week
closing low.
    Indonesian shares fell for a third day, closing down
0.8 percent, with losses driven by financial stocks such as Bank
Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk PT which fell nearly 4
percent.
    Vietnam slipped 1 percent, dragged by utility and
consumer staples stocks. Petrovietnam Gas Joint Stock Corp
 slumped 5.4 percent, while Vinamilk shed 1.1
percent.
    Thai shares finished 0.7 percent lower, with losses
across most sectors outweighing gains in energy stocks led by
oil and gas giant PTT Pcl which rose 3.5 percent.
    PTT rose for a fourth session to post a record closing high.
                        
    
For Asian Companies click;  

SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
 Change on day                               
 Market             Current  Previous close  Pct Move
 Singapore          3488.46  3516.23         -0.79
 Bangkok            1788.63  1801.16         -0.70
 Manila             8515.57  8613.65         -1.14
 Jakarta            6593.06  6643.4          -0.76
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.07  1858.17         -0.17
 Ho Chi Minh        1076.03  1087.15         -1.02
                                             
 Change on year                              
 Market             Current  End 2017        Pct Move
 Singapore          3488.46  3402.92         2.51
 Bangkok            1788.63  1753.71         1.99
 Manila             8515.57  8558.42         -0.50
 Jakarta            6593.06  6355.654        3.74
 Kuala Lumpur       1855.07  1796.81         3.24
 Ho Chi Minh        1076.03  984.24          9.33
 

 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
