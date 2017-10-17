SE Asia Stocks-Largely muted; Philippines hits record closing high

By Hanna Paul Oct 17 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets were subdued on Tuesday while Philippines shares hit a record closing high as index heavyweights gained. The Philippine stock index closed 0.59 percent higher at 8497.74, its highest ever, helped by gains in heavyweights SM Investments and SM Prime Holdings "We're playing catch-up. Most regional markets rallied yesterday, so today there's pent-up demand," said Jeff Lucero, an analyst from RCBC Securities. Cash remittances from Filipinos overseas rose 7.8 percent in August, to its highest in five months, data from the Philippine central bank showed on Monday. Broader Asian shares held on to gains from the previous session on optimism about upcoming earnings. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1 percent. Singapore shares gained even as data showed an unexpected dip in exports in September. Non-oil domestic exports slipped 1.1 percent in September from a year earlier, proving to be in stark contrast with analysts' expectations of a 12.7 percent surge. Vietnam shares ended about 1.1 percent higher, with financial stocks leading the gains. Vietcom Bank was the biggest gainer while Hoa Phat Group was among the best performers in the benchmark. Hoa Phat Group reported a 21 percent surge in nine-month net profit. The Jakarta SE composite index was steady at close as gains in consumer staples were offset by losses in telecommunication services and consumer discretionary sectors. Thai shares ended lower as financials declined. Bangkok Bank was among the top losers. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current previous Pct Move close Singapore 3329.03 3323.06 0.18 Bangkok 1722.89 1726.67 -0.22 Manila 8497.74 8447.94 0.59 Jakarta 5947.33 5949.701 -0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1748.99 1754.37 -0.31 Ho Chi Minh 828.29 819.43 1.08 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3329.03 2880.76 15.56 Bangkok 1722.89 1542.94 11.66 Manila 8497.74 6840.64 24.2 Jakarta 5947.33 5296.711 12.28 Kuala Lumpur 1748.99 1641.73 6.53 Ho Chi Minh 828.29 664.87 24.6 (Reporting by Hanna Paul; Editing by Vyas Mohan)