SE Asia Stocks-Largely subdued; Indonesia climbs 1 percent

* Indonesia snaps three sessions of losses * Dollar strength weighs on emerging markets By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 22 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets were subdued on Tuesday, hurt by a strong dollar that crimped demand for emerging market assets, while Indonesia held firm, gaining over 1 percent. The dollar hovered near five-month highs against a basket of currencies, boosted by a respite in U.S.-China trade tensions. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose a touch, up 0.1 percent. Indonesian shares, however, snapped three sessions of losses to climb over 1 percent, with financial and consumer stocks leading. Automotive distributor Astra International gained 4.2 percent, while Bank Central Asia rose 2.1 percent. "The investment landscape for Southeast Asia, especially Indonesia, has been very weak, evident by the depreciating local currency," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. However, the positive newsflow from U.S. and China trade tensions, served as a catalyst for (Indonesian) equity markets, and is what the market needed most at this point of time, Shim added. China and the U.S. stepped back from the brink of a global trade war and agreed to hold further talks. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks was up 1.7 percent. Singapore shares rose marginally, boosted by industrials. Jardine Matheson Holdings and Keppel Corp were up as much as 3.3 percent and 1.1 percent respectively. The city-state's annual headline inflation rate likely rose in April from last month, a Reuters poll showed. The data is expected on Wednesday. Malaysian stocks slipped, with losses in utilities and materials. Electricity distributor Tenaga Nasional shed over 2 percent. The country's annual inflation data, due on Wednesday, is expected to show a 1.6 percent rise in April, according to a Reuters poll. The Philippine index fell marginally, down for a fifth session. Real estate developer Ayala Land was the biggest drag on the index, down as much as 1.1 percent. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0401 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3551.99 3548.23 0.11 Bangkok 1766.24 1768.31 -0.12 Manila 7649.57 7658.05 -0.11 Jakarta 5799.388 5733.854 1.14 Kuala Lumpur 1850.82 1853.58 -0.15 Ho Chi Minh 1011.1 1014.98 -0.38 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3551.99 3402.92 4.38 Bangkok 1766.24 1753.71 0.71 Manila 7649.57 8558.42 -10.62 Jakarta 5799.388 6355.654 -8.75 Kuala Lumpur 1850.82 1796.81 3.01 Ho Chi Minh 1011.1 984.24 2.73 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Sunil Nair)