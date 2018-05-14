SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia bounces back from 3-month low; Indonesia down 1.5 pct

* Malaysia sheds up to 2.7 pct, sharpest in 14 weeks * Malaysia hits lowest level since Feb 6 * Ringgit hits 4-month low before recovering * Philippine market closed for public holiday By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 14 (Reuters) - Malaysian shares recovered quickly from an early plunge on Monday, their first day of trade since the stunning election defeat of a coalition that ruled the country for six decades. Veteran politician Mahathir Mohamad came out of retirement to lead the opposition Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) to a stunning victory over a ruling party he had once led, defeating prime minister Najib Razak, a former protege he had accused of corruption. "There's a change in the government after 61 years, a new cabinet has been formed," said Nik-Ihsan, a technical analyst with Maybank Kim Eng. "There is confidence among investors that (this change) could be good, although I think some clarity has to be addressed." The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index declined as much as 2.7 percent, its sharpest in 14 weeks, in the first five minutes of trade, dragged lower by across-the-board falls in financial, telecom and airline shares, especially those with links to the former government. Many of the losses were quickly pared, or offset by steep rises in firms linked to the new government, and the bourse was last up 0.5 percent. Banker CIMB Group Holdings Bhd plunged as much as 13 percent to its lowest since Dec. 12, while telecommunications company Axiata Group Bhd slumped 12.9 percent to its lowest since July 31. AirAsia Group declined 12.7 percent to a five-month low after its chief, Tony Fernandes, apologised for endorsing former prime minister Najib Razak in the election. The ringgit also fell, to a four-month low, before changing its direction. Among other Southeast Asian stock markets, Indonesia fell as much as 1.7 percent on concerns about continued capital outflows. Financial, material and consumer stocks accounted for more than 50 percent of the decline. PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia fell over 3 percent and Bank Central Asia declined nearly 2 percent. Top Indonesian officials on Friday broadened their efforts to calm investors anxious about the rupiah and capital outflows, asserting that market volatility would be temporary and the country's economic fundamentals are solid. Markets in Southeast Asia's largest economy have been hit harder than others in Asia in the past three months as U.S. bond yields rose and the dollar rallied, deepening concerns about capital outflows. Indonesia's index of 45 most liquid stocks was down 1.8 percent. Singapore shares slipped 0.3 percent, dragged by financials and telecoms. The Philippine stock market was closed for a public holiday. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0403 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3558.68 3570.17 -0.32 Bangkok 1771.02 1765.93 0.29 Jakarta 5870.633 5956.832 -1.45 Kuala Lumpur 1855.82 1846.51 0.50 Ho Chi Minh 1045.32 1044.85 0.04 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3558.68 3402.92 4.58 Bangkok 1771.02 1753.71 0.99 Jakarta 5870.633 6355.654 -7.63 Kuala Lumpur 1855.82 1796.81 3.28 Ho Chi Minh 1045.32 984.24 6.21 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)