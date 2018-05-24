SE Asia Stocks-Malaysia extends falls to 4th day; Indonesia up 2 pct

* Malaysia index hits lowest in 5 months * Indonesia climbs for third session * Singapore Q1 GDP rises at faster pace than estimated By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri May 24 (Reuters) - Malaysian stocks fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday as a widening probe over corruption linked to the previous government and continued capital outflows soured investor sentiment, while Indonesia soared for the third day running. The Malaysian index slid 2 percent to 1,768.18, its lowest level in five months. Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad vowed to cut the national debt of 1 trillion ringgit ($250 billion) during his first cabinet meeting this term, and widened an investigation into the scandal-hit state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). "The political malaise is weakening MYR (ringgit) and that usually triggers some outflow. But I also believe the local markets are caught up in the risk aversion," said Stephen Innes, head of trading APAC at Oanda. "Foreign money is not finding the situation very reassuring even more so with the stronger USD and higher U.S. yields making servicing Malaysia's foreign debt even that much more expensive," he added. Financials dragged, with Malayan Banking Bhd falling as much as 7.6 percent, and Public Bank Bhd dropping 2.8 percent. Indonesian shares rose as much as 2.1 percent with Bank Central Asia climbing 2.3 percent, while automotive retailer Astra International rose 3.2 percent. News reports of the government's plan to disburse its Eid holiday bonus of 36 trillion rupiah (up from 18 trillion rupiah last year and 23 trillion rupiah originally budgeted for this year) is likely to push the Jakarta index up further, Trimegah Securities said in a note. Increased bonuses to civil servants is seen as a way for the government to support consumption in Indonesia, which has been sluggish. The country's index of 45 most liquid stocks was up 2.6 percent. Singapore edged up 0.3 percent, led by industrials and banks. Lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp climbed 1.3 percent, while Singapore Airlines was 2.1 percent higher. The city-state's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the first quarter than initially estimated, as factory activity remained robust. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0347 GMT Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3509.33 3496.27 0.37 Bangkok 1746.2 1753.6 -0.42 Manila 7581.61 7560.47 0.28 Jakarta 5916.736 5792.001 2.15 Kuala Lumpur 1788.49 1804.25 -0.87 Ho Chi Minh 991.26 988.94 0.23 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3509.33 3402.92 3.13 Bangkok 1746.2 1753.71 -0.43 Manila 7581.61 8558.42 -11.41 Jakarta 5916.736 6355.654 -6.91 Kuala Lumpur 1788.49 1796.81 -0.46 Ho Chi Minh 991.26 984.24 0.71 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; additional reporting by Fransiska Nangoy in Jakarta; Editing by Sunil Nair)