SE Asia Stocks-Mark time ahead of Fed meeting

By Chris Thomas Dec 12 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets marked time on Tuesday with investors awaiting the U.S Federal Reserve's policy meeting for cues about the world's largest economy, while Vietnam shares rose up to 1.5 percent after a sharp drop in the previous session. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates at its two-day policy meeting that will end on Wednesday, which could lead to foreign fund outflows from emerging markets. Capital outflows from emerging markets may accelerate especially since the United States is poised to raise its interest rates again, said Rachelle Cruz, an analyst with Manila-based AP Securities. Singapore shares fell 0.4 percent after two days of sharp gains with index heavyweight Jardine Matheson Holdings being the top loser. The FTSE Straits Times Index climbed more than 2 percent in the previous two sessions, and over 20 percent this year as of Monday's close. DBS Bank said it remains optimistic about the city-state's economic growth, expecting headline GDP growth to hover around 3 percent in the next two years. "Drivers of the economy could interchange, with services likely to take a commanding position in the coming years. The global environment will be conducive for small, trade-dependent economies, such as Singapore, but development in China will be key to watch," DBS said in a research note. Philippine shares were down after three straight sessions of gains. BDO Unibank and SM Investments Corp were the biggest drags, shedding 2 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively. The country's trade deficit widened to a record $2.84 billion in October, while the jobless rate fell to 5 percent, data showed. Malaysian shares were marginally higher, while Thai shares gave up early gains to trade lower. Malaysia's industrial production in October rose 3.4 percent from a year earlier, slowing in pace for the second straight month. In Vietnam, brewers Sabeco and Habeco were the biggest boost. Both stocks surged 7 percent each. A unit of Singapore's Thai Beverage has emerged as the only prospective bidder for state-owned shares in Sabeco that has declared that it could lead to it owning 25 percent or more of Vietnam's biggest brewer. Thai Beverage is expected to make an announcement on its bid later in the day. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS: Change at 0356 GMT Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3448.78 3460.45 -0.34 Bangkok 1704.47 1712.48 -0.47 Manila 8321.82 8358.57 -0.44 Jakarta 6030.064 6026.633 0.06 Kuala Lumpur 1719.97 1719.47 0.03 Ho Chi Minh 921.88 917.45 0.48 Change on year Market Current End 2016 Pct Move Singapore 3448.78 2880.76 19.72 Bangkok 1704.47 1542.94 10.47 Manila 8321.82 6840.64 21.65 Jakarta 6030.064 5296.711 13.85 Kuala Lumpur 1719.97 1641.73 4.77 Ho Chi Minh 921.88 664.87 38.66 (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)