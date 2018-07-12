SE Asia Stocks-Markets edge higher in line with broader Asia

* Malaysia, Indonesia rise for fourth session * Vietnam hits 8-mth low before bouncing back (Updates Thailand closing figures) By Karthika Suresh Namboothiri July 12 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets closed marginally higher on Thursday, tracking a slight recovery in broader Asia and as upbeat economic data boosted sentiment. Asian shares outside Japan climbed 0.4 percent as markets tried to consolidate from the previous session's steep losses when fears of an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war jolted investor sentiment. "The U.S.-China trade conflict has been gaining heavy headlines for some time now. So basically I think most of the investment negatives have been baked into the cake," said Taye Shim, head of research at Jakarta-based Mirae Asset Sekuritas. Philippine shares ticked up and posted their highest close in more than three weeks with financials leading the gains. Ayala Corp rose 3 percent and Bank of the Philippine Islands climbed 2 percent. Singapore shares advanced with casino operator Genting Singapore rising 3.3 percent and United Overseas Bank Ltd gaining 0.3 percent. Malaysian shares rose 0.9 percent to their highest close in three weeks. Bankers CIMB Group Bhd closed 4.7 percent higher, while Malayan Banking Bhd gained nearly 4 percent. Malaysia's industrial production index rose 3 percent in May from a year earlier, supported by gains in the manufacturing and electricity generation sectors, government data showed. Vietnam stocks closed 0.6 percent higher, snapping three consecutive sessions of declines and recovering from an eight-month low hit earlier in the session. Thai shares rose for a fourth session in five, with Energy Absolute PCL climbing 5.6 percent and Siam Cement gaining 0.5 percent. The country's exports are expected to increase 9 percent this year, more than the previous forecast, the commerce minister said. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS Change on the day Market Current Previous close Pct Move Singapore 3253.01 3249.08 0.12 Bangkok 1640.93 1636.63 0.26 Manila 7350.58 7333.73 0.23 Jakarta 5907.872 5893.359 0.25 Kuala Lumpur 1703.57 1688.77 0.88 Ho Chi Minh 898.51 893.16 0.60 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3253.01 3402.92 -4.41 Bangkok 1640.93 1753.71 -6.43 Manila 7350.58 8558.42 -14.11 Jakarta 5907.872 6355.654 -7.05 Kuala Lumpur 1703.57 1796.81 -5.19 Ho Chi Minh 898.51 984.24 -8.71 (Reporting by Karthika Suresh Namboothiri; Additional reporting by Aditya Soni Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)