April 8, 2020 / 3:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

SE Asia Stocks-Markets fall as coronavirus death toll rises

Arundhati Dutta

    * Vietnam snaps 5-session winning streak
    * Thailand falls on energy stocks

    April 8 (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stock markets fell on
Wednesday after two sessions of sharp gains, as the death toll
from the new coronavirus continued to climb across the globe
even though infections showed signs of a slowdown.
    New York state suffered the highest daily loss of life from
COVID-19 on Tuesday, even as the number of hospitalisations
seemed to be levelling off.
    Italy, the country with the highest death toll at 17,127,
reported a fourth consecutive daily decline in the number of
people in intensive care. 
    Denting sentiment further, the Financial Times reported here
 the European Union's top scientist resigned after his proposal
to set up a programme to battle the pandemic was rejected.
    "This will probably give pause to markets' mounting optimism
about "peak COVID" premised on new cases in Europe begin to show
signs of trending lower," Mizuho Bank said in a note.
    Singaporean stocks slumped as much as 2.5%, with
conglomerates Jardine Matheson Holdings Ltd and
Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd shedding 5.9% and 5.5%,
respectively.    
    Indonesian equities slipped up to 2.9%, dragged by
financials. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and PT Bank
Mandiri (Persero) Tbk lost 1.7% and 4.8%,
respectively. 
    Thai stocks snapped three consecutive sessions of
gains, with energy stocks slipping the most. PTT Pcl
and PTT Exploration and Production Pcl gave up more
than 3% each.
    Vietnamese shares fell after five straight sessions
of gains, with financials leading the decline. 
    Philippine shares dropped as much as 2.7%, hurt by
losses in big-cap conglomerates such as SM Investments
and Ayala Land . 
    
        
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AS AT 0322 GMT
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                        
  Change on the                                        
 day                                          
  Market           Current       Previous     Pct Move
                                 close        
  Singapore        2513.68       2571.89      -2.26
  Bangkok          1205.56       1214.95      -0.77
  Manila           5504.98       5650.01      -2.57
  Jakarta          4641.083      4778.639     -2.88
  Kuala Lumpur     1362.71       1369.92      -0.53
 Ho Chi Minh       736.8         746.69       -1.32
                                              
  Change so far                               
 in 2020                                      
  Market           Current       End 2019     Pct Move
  Singapore        2513.68       3222.83      -22.00
  Bangkok          1205.56       1579.84      -23.69
  Manila           5504.98       7,815.26     -29.56
  Jakarta          4641.083      6,299.54     -26.33
  Kuala Lumpur     1362.71       1588.76      -14.23
  Ho Chi Minh      736.8         960.99       -23.33
 

 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
