April 13, 2020 / 10:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

SE Asia Stocks-Mixed on coronavirus concerns, underwhelming OPEC+ deal

Arundhati Dutta

4 Min Read

    * OPEC+ output cut below expectations - analyst
    * Philippines up on hopes of policy easing
    * Singapore, Malaysia flat

    April 13 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian markets wavered
between small gains and losses on Monday, as lingering concerns
about the coronavirus pandemic outweighed a landmark output cut
by OPEC+, while the Philippines rose on hopes of monetary
easing. 
     OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record
cut in output to prop up oil prices, though global demand
concerns remained amid large-scale virus-related lockdowns
around the world.    
    However, the oil output cut of about 9.7 million barrels per
day (bpd) was below expectations of a 20 million bpd cut,
according to Suria Dharma, Head of Equity Research at Samuel
Sekuritas Indonesia.
    "People are still concerned with COVID-19, which has not
been slowing down," Dharma said. 
     Indonesia on Monday announced 316 new cases of the
coronavirus, while Malaysia reported 284 fresh infections.

    Indonesian stocks closed down 0.5%, with financials
the top drag on the index. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk
shed 1.3%
    On the upside, the Philippine index climbed 1.8%,
with conglomerates Ayala Land and Ayala Corp gaining 4.5% and 2%
respectively. 
    Monday's gains could be attributed to investors' favourable
perception of local COVID-19 containment measures in the
Philippines, as well as expectations of further monetary easing,
according to Ruben Carlo O. Asuncion, chief economist at the
Union Bank of the Philippines. 
     The Philippines' central bank governor had said on Sunday
that another 200 basis point cut in the bank's reserve
requirement ratio is "forthcoming" and signalled more cuts in
its policy interest rate. 
    Vietnamese equities ended up 1%, with financials the top
gainers. 
    Thai shares see-sawed throughout the day and closed
0.7% higher, helped by gains in the real estate sector. Central
Pattana Pcl rose 2%.   
    Shares in Singapore and Malaysia were little
changed throughout the session. 
   
SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS
    
  STOCK MARKETS                                    
  Change on the                                    
 day                                     
  Market         Current     Previous    Pct Move
                             close       
  Singapore      2567.25     2571.32     -0.16
  Bangkok        1236.78     1228.03     0.71
  Manila         5610.98     5510.83     1.82
  Jakarta        4623.894    4649.079    -0.54
  Kuala Lumpur   1356.03     1357.5      -0.11
 Ho Chi Minh     765.79      757.94      1.04
                                         
  Change so far                          
 in 2020                                 
  Market         Current     End 2019    Pct Move
  Singapore      2567.25     3222.83     -20.34
  Bangkok        1236.78     1579.84     -21.71
  Manila         5610.98     7,815.26    -28.20
  Jakarta        4623.894    6,299.54    -26.60
  Kuala Lumpur   1356.03     1588.76     -14.65
  Ho Chi Minh    765.79      960.99      -20.31
 
 (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta; 
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
