SE Asia Stocks-Most advance as Trump offers trade hopes to markets

* Malaysia leads gains in SE Asia * Singapore bucks trend * Trump says China trade talks not collapsed By Nikhil Subba May 15 (Reuters) - Most Southeast Asian stock markets advanced on Wednesday, following a firmer finish on the Wall Street, as U.S. President Donald Trump's upbeat remarks on Sino-U.S. trade talks helped repair bruised optimism. All three major U.S. stock indexes rose on Tuesday after President Trump said he had a "very good" dialogue with China and insisted talks between the two economies had not collapsed, raising hopes of a possible trade resolution as Washington and Beijing prepare to meet again at next month's G20 summit. "Global risk sentiments stabilised somewhat overnight as Trump reassured markets that the U.S. has a "dialogue ongoing" with China," OCBC said in a note to clients. Malaysia stocks climbed 0.8% and lead gains in Southeast Asia. Telecom giant Axiata Group rose 3% and Dialog Group was up 8.5% — its highest since Nov. 12, 2018. Philippines shares rose 0.5%, helped by industrials and energy stocks, after tumbling almost 2% in the previous session. Port operator International Container Terminal Services climbed to a record high, while conglomerate Aboitiz Equity Ventures rose 2.7%. Indonesia's benchmark index edged higher ahead of the country's trade data due later in the day. Gains were lead by chemical products manufacturer Eterindo Wahanatama, which soared 29.3%, and mall operator Bliss Properti Indonesia, which jumped to a record high. Meanwhile, data showed China's industrial output in April slowed more than expected and retail sales for the same month also grew at its slowest pace since May 2003, reinforcing views Beijing will have to roll out more stimulus to promote growth as a trade war with the United States intensifies. Singapore's Straits Times index bucked the trend to fall marginally lower, weighed by consumer services and industrials. The International Monetary Fund has forecast Singapore's 2019 economic growth at 2.3%, compared with 3.2% in 2018, citing the country's high exposure to global trade, OCBC said in a note. For Asian Companies click; SOUTHEAST ASIAN STOCK MARKETS AT 0323 GMT Market Current Previous Close Pct Move Singapore 3221.83 3223.71 -0.06 Bangkok 1636.04 1633.84 0.13 Manila 7686.86 7646.66 0.53 Jakarta 6073.58 6071.202 0.04 Kuala Lumpur 1612.35 1599.19 0.82 Ho Chi Minh 970.54 965.34 0.54 Change on year Market Current End 2017 Pct Move Singapore 3221.83 3068.76 4.99 Bangkok 1636.04 1563.88 4.61 Manila 7686.86 8558.42 -10.18 Jakarta 6073.58 6194.498 -1.95 Kuala Lumpur 1612.35 1690.58 -4.63 Ho Chi Minh 970.54 984.24 -1.39 (Reporting by Nikhil Subba; editing by Uttaresh.V)